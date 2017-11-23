0 Produkte € 0,00

98.304

 Abonnenten |

162.104

Meldungen |

63.230

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: stark bewölkt
Innsbruck: Regen
Linz: Schneeregen
Wien: Regen
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Fr, 23.03.2018 12:15
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180323021
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Pressefach Pressefach

Medigene AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Planegg (pta021/23.03.2018/12:15) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr Thomas Taapken
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Medigene AG
b) LEI 391200I33JD2DKZGDX06
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share
Identification code DE000A1X3W00
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
13.75 EUR 20,226.25 EUR
13.77 EUR 2,657.61 EUR
13.84 EUR 3,543.04 EUR
13.78 EUR 1,102.40 EUR
d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume
13.76465 EUR 27,529.30 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 23.03.2018 UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction Xetra

(Ende)

Aussender: Medigene AG
Lochhamer Straße 11
82152 Planegg
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Medigene PR/IR
Tel.: +49 89 2000 33 3301
E-Mail:
Website: www.medigene.de
ISIN(s): DE000A1X3W00 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Medigene AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018