ADHOC
Fr, 23.03.2018 12:10
pta20180323019
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Medigene AG:
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Planegg (pta019/23.03.2018/12:10) -
Announcement
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a)
|Name
|Mr Thomas Taapken
|2
|Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive
|b)
|Initial notification
|
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|a)
|Name
|Medigene AG
|b)
|LEI
|391200I33JD2DKZGDX06
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share
|
|Identification code
|DE000A1X3W00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|15.29 EUR
|4,602.29 EUR
|
|15.30 EUR
|3,687.30 EUR
|
|15.30 EUR
|6,211.80 EUR
|
|15.30 EUR
|795.60 EUR
|d)
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|
|15.29699 EUR
|15,296.99 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22.03.2018 UTC+1
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Xetra
(Ende)
|
|Aussender:
|
Medigene AG
Lochhamer Straße 11
82152 Planegg
Deutschland
|Ansprechpartner:
|Medigene PR/IR
|Tel.:
|+49 89 2000 33 3301
|E-Mail:
|
|Website:
|www.medigene.de
|ISIN(s):
|DE000A1X3W00 (share)
|Börsen:
|regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
|
|
