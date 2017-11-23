0 Produkte € 0,00

Medigene präsentiert auf weiteren Konferenzen
Medigene strengthens its patent portfolio with a European patent covering T cell identification method
Medigene stärkt Patentportfolio mit europäischem Patent für T-Zell-Identifikationsmethode

IR Nachrichten
16.03.2018 07:30
Medigene präsentiert auf weiteren Konferenzen
Medigene AG
15.03.2018 18:00
Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR
Pankl Racing Systems AG
15.03.2018 17:25
P&R: SdK rät Anlegern zur Interessensbündelung
Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger e. V.

Medigene AG: Medigene presents at upcoming conferences

Planegg (pta006/16.03.2018/07:30) - Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard, TecDAX) today announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
Date: 27 - 28 March 2018
Location: New York, USA
Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, will hold a company presentation on 28 March.

analytica
Date: 10 - 13 April 2018
Location: Munich, Germany
Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, takes part in a panel discussion on personalized medicine during the conference on 13 April, from 10.35am - 12pm.

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
Date: 14 - 18 April 2018
Location: Chicago, USA
Medigene and its clinical partners will present a poster on manufacturing data from the ongoing DC vaccine trial on April 18, 2018, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM in Section 29. To view the abstract of the poster entitled "Generation of clinical grade autologous TLR7/8-polarized fast dendritic cell vaccines for active immunotherapy of patients with AML" please visit: http://tiny.cc/12mtry

German Biotechnology Days
Date: 18 - 19 April 2018
Location: Berlin, Germany
Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, takes part in a panel discussion on "USA - Key market for international business" during the conference on 19 April, from 8am - 9am.

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard, TecDAX) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.

For more information, please visit http://www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Contact Medigene AG
Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01,
email: investor@medigene.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.

(Ende)

Aussender: Medigene AG
Lochhamer Straße 11
82152 Planegg
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Medigene PR/IR
Tel.: +49 89 2000 33 3301
E-Mail:
Website: www.medigene.de
ISIN(s): DE000A1X3W00 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Medigene AG
   
