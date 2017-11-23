ADHOC

Planegg (pta006/16.03.2018/07:30) - Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard, TecDAX) today announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

Date: 27 - 28 March 2018

Location: New York, USA

Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, will hold a company presentation on 28 March.

analytica

Date: 10 - 13 April 2018

Location: Munich, Germany

Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, takes part in a panel discussion on personalized medicine during the conference on 13 April, from 10.35am - 12pm.

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Date: 14 - 18 April 2018

Location: Chicago, USA

Medigene and its clinical partners will present a poster on manufacturing data from the ongoing DC vaccine trial on April 18, 2018, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM in Section 29. To view the abstract of the poster entitled "Generation of clinical grade autologous TLR7/8-polarized fast dendritic cell vaccines for active immunotherapy of patients with AML" please visit: http://tiny.cc/12mtry

German Biotechnology Days

Date: 18 - 19 April 2018

Location: Berlin, Germany

Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, takes part in a panel discussion on "USA - Key market for international business" during the conference on 19 April, from 8am - 9am.

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard, TecDAX) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.

For more information, please visit http://www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

