Österreichisches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung - WIFO, Großer Sitzungssaal
16.03.2018 00:00
16.03.2018 00:00
16.03.2018 00:00
Leipziger Buchmesse - Forum Politik und Medienbildung Halle 2, D 310
16.03.2018 00:00
16.03.2018 00:00
Trendbericht Kinder- und Jugendbuch 2018 - Meine Meinung zählt: Junge Menschen mit Büchern für Politik begeistern
16.03.2018 07:30
Fr, 16.03.2018 07:30
pta20180316006
Medigene AG: Medigene presents at upcoming conferences
Planegg (pta006/16.03.2018/07:30) - Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard, TecDAX) today announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:
Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
analytica
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
German Biotechnology Days
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard, TecDAX) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.
For more information, please visit http://www.medigene.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.
Contact Medigene AG
In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
