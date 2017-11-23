ADHOC

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

S IMMO AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta032/27.03.2018/16:05) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

S IMMO AG, Friedrichstraße 10, 1010 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Change of exercise period

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: Familie Benko Privatstiftung

City and country of registered office: Innsbruck, Austria

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

SIGNA Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

28.12.2017

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 10.21 11.65 21.86 66,917,179 Position of previous notification 10,21 11,65 21,86

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000652250 0 6,832,561 0.00 10.21 Total: 6,832,561 10.21

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Stock Options 15.12.2019 01.07.2018 - 15.12.2019 7,797,195 11.65 Total: 7,797,195 11.65

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Familie Benko Privatstiftung 2 ENTRA drei GmbH & Co KG, FN 430486v 1 3 SIGNA Holding GmbH, FN 191343m 1,2 10.21 11.65 21.86

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

Am 28. Dezember 2017 hat Familie Benko Privatstiftung (FN 209416 s) eine Beteiligungsmeldung in Bezug auf die Emittentin S Immo AG, FN 58358 x, ISIN: AT000652250, erstattet.

Diese Beteiligungsmeldung hatte ua auch den Erwerb von Optionen durch SIGNA Holding GmbH (FN 191343m; ¿SIGNA¿) nach § 91a Abs 1 BörseG (nunmehr § 131 Abs 1 BörseG 2018) zum Gegenstand. Gemäß der Meldung vom 28. Dezember 2018 haben die RPR Privatstiftung (FN 191884h), die Everest Investment GmbH & Co KG (FN 469572y) und die Pavus Immobilien GmbH & Co KG (FN 466427y) am 28. Dezember 2017 Vereinbarungen mit SIGNA abgeschlossen, wonach SIGNA vom 15. Jänner 2018 bis 15. Dezember 2019 das Recht hat, die von der Everest Investment GmbH & Co KG gehaltenen 2.443.770 Aktien der Emittentin und die von der Pavus Immobilien GmbH & Co KG gehaltenen 5.353.425 der Emittentin zu erwerben.

Mit Nachtrag vom 23. März 2018 haben die Parteien vereinbart, dass die genannten Optionen erstmals am 1. Juli 2018 ausübbar sind. Die genannten Rechte stehen SIGNA daher nunmehr vom 1. Juli 2018 bis 15. Dezember 2019 zu. In Übereinstimmung damit erfolgt die Meldung der Änderung der Ausübungsfrist.

Im Übrigen ist es zu keinen Änderungen gekommen und wird auf die Meldung vom 28. Dezember 2017 verwiesen.

