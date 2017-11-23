|
ADHOC
Di, 27.03.2018 16:05
pta20180327032
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
S IMMO AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Vienna (pta032/27.03.2018/16:05) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer:
2. Reason for notification:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
7.a. Voting rights attached to shares
7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Additional Information
Diese Beteiligungsmeldung hatte ua auch den Erwerb von Optionen durch SIGNA Holding GmbH (FN 191343m; ¿SIGNA¿) nach § 91a Abs 1 BörseG (nunmehr § 131 Abs 1 BörseG 2018) zum Gegenstand. Gemäß der Meldung vom 28. Dezember 2018 haben die RPR Privatstiftung (FN 191884h), die Everest Investment GmbH & Co KG (FN 469572y) und die Pavus Immobilien GmbH & Co KG (FN 466427y) am 28. Dezember 2017 Vereinbarungen mit SIGNA abgeschlossen, wonach SIGNA vom 15. Jänner 2018 bis 15. Dezember 2019 das Recht hat, die von der Everest Investment GmbH & Co KG gehaltenen 2.443.770 Aktien der Emittentin und die von der Pavus Immobilien GmbH & Co KG gehaltenen 5.353.425 der Emittentin zu erwerben.
Mit Nachtrag vom 23. März 2018 haben die Parteien vereinbart, dass die genannten Optionen erstmals am 1. Juli 2018 ausübbar sind. Die genannten Rechte stehen SIGNA daher nunmehr vom 1. Juli 2018 bis 15. Dezember 2019 zu. In Übereinstimmung damit erfolgt die Meldung der Änderung der Ausübungsfrist.
Im Übrigen ist es zu keinen Änderungen gekommen und wird auf die Meldung vom 28. Dezember 2017 verwiesen.
(Ende)
