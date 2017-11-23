0 Produkte € 0,00

Mi, 28.02.2018 18:05
S IMMO AG: S IMMO increases its stake in Immofinanz AG to approximately 11.82%

Vienna (pta043/28.02.2018/18:05) - S IMMO AG (Bloomberg: SPI:AV, Reuters: SIAG.VI; ISIN: AT0000652250) has, approved today by the Supervisory Board, with share purchase agreements dated 27 February 2018, acquired 60,000,000 shares in Immofinanz AG from several sellers off-market via its group company CEE Immobilien GmbH. Together with its currently held shares and based on the total number of voting rights as notified by Immofinanz today, this constitutes a stake of approximately 11.82%. The transaction is subject to the condition precedent of merger control clearances.

Aussender: S IMMO AG
Friedrichstraße 10
1010 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Elisabeth Wagerer
Tel.: +43 1 22795-1120
E-Mail:
Website: www.simmoag.at
ISIN(s): AT0000652250 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
