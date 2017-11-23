ADHOC

Fr, 23.02.2018 16:35

Fritz Nols AG: Fritz Nols AG, Megafanstore Marketing Ltd. and Mining Tech s.r.o. cooperate with the emission and ICO of the FanCoins

Frankfurt am Main (pta022/23.02.2018/16:35) - Fritz Nols AG, Megafanstore Marketing Ltd. and Mining Tech s.r.o. have completed a letter of intent to initiate the Fancoin. The project is to be realized in a partnership. Pre-sales start of the virtual currency is scheduled for mid-March 2018. The exact structure of the Fancoin will be published on www.fancoin.eu. Like the Aeternumcoin, the Fancoin is secured by a special fund that will be managed by a subsidiary of Fritz Nols AG under specification of the investment universe. The first issue volume is limited to max. 200 million euros.

Mining Tech s.r.o has created the technical and legal foundations for the issuance of cryptocurrencies and the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) over the last two years. The issue of the Aeternum Coins recently started on this basis, see www.aeternumcoin.com. The entire existing infrastructure and know-how can be used to launch the Fancoin as quickly as possible.

The Fancoin can be used as a fungible means of payment for small and large clubs or fan merchants, e.g. at www.megafanstore.com or www.megafanshop.com for the purchase of fan merchandise, tickets or dining at the stadium. In addition, the virtual coins can be used for various fan incentives. The fan connection is conceivable: on special occasions, such as per game-deciding goal, to fill existing Fancoin accounts with a certain number of fancoins. Members of fan clubs or regular visitors of the club stadium can be similarly rewarded. This pushes the digital initiative into new dimensions of fan care.

Cryptocurrencies are a hot topic. Due to the high volatility and sometimes sharp price losses of many crypto currencies, currencies that are backed by assets (real assets) have come to the fore in recent weeks.

Secured cryptocurrency aeternumcoin (asset backed token)

In recent months, the volume of trading in the leading cryptocurrency exchanges has exploded. A volume of over USD 10 billion to USD 20 billion is traded daily in cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin's trading volume accounting for approximately 50% of the overall market. There are currently over 30 cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of USD 1 billion, with Bitcoin leading the market with a market capitalization of over USD 200 billion.

In contrast to Bitcoin the Aeternumcoin is backed by assets. The risk and the volatility are accordingly much lower. Part of the assets of the Aeternum Coins are managed by Fritz Nols AG in high-frequency trading and by a subsidiary with trading systems. Another part of the assets will be invested in mining rigs, i.e. data centers. These generate due to the faster computing performance, an above-average return on mining coins:

The specially developed software compares between 30 different crypto currencies around the clock and "scrubbed" them for the highest-yielding coins. Last year, this intelligent software provided a return on investment and operating costs of over 85%.

The first issue volume of the Aeternum Coins amounts to 100 million euros. Already in the pre-early bird phase, which ended on 31.12.2018, Aeternum Coins were placed in the equivalent of more than 1 million dollars. By 01.03.2018, the official token sale launch, only about 6.5 million Aeternumcoins are available. The majority of the tokens, namely 90 million pieces, will be offered for sale between 01.03.2018 and 30.06.2018 in the so-called Token sale. The current price is USD 1.20 and will be raised to USD 2.05 by the end of the second quarter listing. Thus, here offers a very interesting entry point. www.aeternumcoin.com

The Aeternumcoin is an interesting alternative, on the one hand for newcomers to the cryptocurrency market, on the other hand for already active market participants who want to diversify or redeploy. Many cryptocurrencies have now reached a market valuation of more than USD 1 billion and are therefore vulnerable to significant price falls. The Aeternum Coin is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2018 on a leading cryptocurrency exchange following completion of the ICO. This makes Aeternum Coins tradable for all market participants in the cryptocurrency area.

Also an alternative - the Fancoin

As of March 1, 2018, the pre-sales phase for Fancoin, with a planned ICO volume of Eur 200 million, is set to start. As with the Aeternum Coin, whose ICO has already been successfully launched, this will be an asset-backed structure. The funds are earmarked to invest 50% in gold or a gold ETC, 25% in sports club bonds, or to fund sports talent and 25% to mine mining rigs.

The essential point of the planned Fancoin ICO, however, is that the widest possible acceptance of the new virtual currency as a means of payment should be achieved. In addition to the examples described above, the coins also benefit from the use of online virtual games. At the centre, however, is their use as currency via prepaid cards at major events such. B. football games. Paying with cash is already no longer possible at numerous major events in Germany; instead, only prepaid card payment is offered. This has the disadvantage that the credit on the respective prepaid cards is not transferable and for the refund of remaining credit often long waiting times at special machines are necessary.

Due to the rapid technical development in the field of fintech, however, there are already prepaid cards on the market that can be charged with cryptocurrencies or US dollars, euros or GBP. In addition, the individual currencies can be exchanged at low cost or also be rebooked to other accounts.

By issuing the fancoin, Fritz Nols expects to consolidate its market position in Germany in the area of issuing and consulting on cryptocurrencies as well as a significant increase in assets under management. In this context, Fritz Nols AG is expanding its stake in Megafanstore Marketing Ltd. initially over 8% off. Interested Fritz Nols shareholders can also participate from the Fritz Nols contingent on discounted conditions (Institutional Investor Tranche) pre-market and the Megafanstore Marketing Ltd.

Further information on Fritz Nols AG can be found at www.fritznols.com or hk@fritznols.com

Founded in 1975, Fritz Nols AG was a traditional German floor brokerage company now specializing in capital market advice by listing SMEs, M&A and issuance of corporate bonds from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). A 100% subsidiary asset manager manages investment funds in Singapore and Cayman Islands, specialized in the investment strategy Distressed & Special Situations (companies in difficult phases mainly in the financial services sector) and the HFT related investment strategy Systematic Quantitative CTA (news-related quantitative systems).

For more information, visit http://www.aeternumcoin.com. The sponsor ID is hen992kle .

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as the business, earnings, financial and asset situation of Fritz Nols AG. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual much expected from the development differs. The forward-looking statements to have the time of publication validity. The Fritz Nols AG does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation. Furthermore, no guarantee for the future business development can be adopted. Maybe the records enter developments that lead to various projects as planned can not be realized or investments turn out to be a non-sense. The Fritz Nols AG assumes no liability.

