Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Vienna (pta019/06.02.2018/15:30) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Mag. Franz Kerber

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Member of S IMMO AG's Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name S IMMO AG

b) LEI 5299001QKV44IT3WPL26

4 Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Bond

Identification code AT0000A1Z9D9

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase

c) Price(s) Volume(s)

99,718 % 20.000 EUR

d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume

99,718 % 20.000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction 05.02.2018 UTC+1