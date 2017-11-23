ADHOC

Di, 30.01.2018 16:25

S IMMO AG: S IMMO AG issues corporate bonds with a total volume of EUR 150m

Wien (pta037/30.01.2018/16:25) - The stock exchange listed S IMMO AG (Bloomberg: SPI:AV, Reuters: SIAG.VI; ISIN: AT0000652250) issues the announced corporate bonds (ISIN AT0000A1Z9D9 and ISIN AT0000A1Z9C1) with a volume of EUR 100m for the bond with a tenor of six years and a volume of EUR 50m for the bond with a tenor of twelve years. The coupon of the six-year-bond with a fixed interest rate is 1.75% per annum, the coupon of the twelve-year-bond with a fixed interest rate is 2.875% per annum.

The bonds with a denomination of EUR 500 each can be subscribed by private investors in Austria and Germany between 01 and 05 February 2018 (subject to early termination of the subscription period) at credit institutes. The bonds will be listed on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the corporates prime segment.

Ernst Vejdovszky, CEO of S IMMO AG, comments: "It is our aim to achieve profitable growth for our investors. The successful issue of these bonds opens up long-term additional possibilities for this purpose."

Further information on the bonds is published on http://www.simmoag.at/bonds2018

This announcement is for advertising purposes in accordance with the Austrian Securities Supervision Act (WAG) and the Austrian Capital Market Act (KMG). However, it does not constitute a financial analysis or advice relating to financial securities. It is neither a recommendation nor an offer, invitation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities of S IMMO AG (the "Company") and is not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland or the United Kingdom. The offer of bonds issued by the Company (the "Offer") is made solely by means and on the basis of a base prospectus approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) including possible supplements thereto and the final terms for each issue (the "Prospectus"). Paper copies are available free of charge at the business address of the Company at Friedrichstrasse 10, 1010 Vienna, during normal business hours and may be viewed electronically on the Company's website (http://www.simmoag.at/bonds2018). Only the information in the Prospectus is binding in connection with the Offer.

This announcement is addressed exclusively to persons legally entitled to receive it. In particular, it is not addressed to U.S. citizens or people resident in the United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland or the United Kingdom. This announcement is not for publication or distribution in the USA and may not be distributed to U.S. persons or publications generally distributed in the USA nor be published or distributed in any other country in which its publication or distribution would be contrary to the law.

