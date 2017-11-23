ADHOC

Fr, 19.01.2018 10:55

S IMMO AG: S IMMO AG intends to issue corporate bonds

Wien (pta019/19.01.2018/10:55) - The information contained in this announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland or the United Kingdom or into other countries in which the release, publication or distribution may be unlawful.

S IMMO AG (Bloomberg: SPI:AV, Reuters: SIAG.VI; ISIN: AT0000652250) intends, subject to the approval of a base prospectus for an offer programme of S IMMO AG by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) and depending on market conditions, to issue two fixed interest rate corporate bonds with a maturity of six and twelve years. Erste Group Bank AG was mandated as lead manager and bookrunner.

Further information on the corporate bonds will be published on S IMMO AG's website at www.simmoag.at/bonds2018 after the fixing of the conditions (issue price, coupon, etc.) and of issue volumes in a book building procedure, expected to take place on 30 January 2018, and before the beginning of the retail subscription period (expected to start on 01 February 2018).

This announcement is mandatory pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). It does not constitute financial analysis or advice relating to financial securities. It is neither a recommendation nor an offer, invitation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities of S IMMO AG (the "Company") and is not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland or the United Kingdom. The offer of bonds issued by the Company (the "Offer") is made solely by means and on the basis of a base prospectus approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) including possible supplements thereto and the final terms for each issue (the "Prospectus"). Paper copies are available free of charge from the business address of the Company at Friedrichstrasse 10, 1010 Vienna, during normal business hours and may be viewed electronically on the Company's website (www.simmoag.at/bonds2018). Only the information in the Prospectus is binding in connection with the Offer.

This announcement is addressed exclusively to persons legally entitled to receive it. In particular, it is not addressed to U.S. citizens or people resident in the United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland or the United Kingdom. This announcement is not for publication or distribution in the USA and may not be distributed to U.S. persons or publications generally distributed in the USA nor be published or distributed in any other country in which its publication or distribution would be contrary to the law.

(Ende)