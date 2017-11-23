0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Wienerberger AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta034/29.01.2018/17:15) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
Wienerberger AG, Wienerbergstraße 11, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association
City and country of registered office: New York City, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
1. College Retirement Equities Fund; 2. TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund; 3. TIAA-CREF Life International Equity Fund.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
25.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 5.43 0.00 5.43 117,526,764
Position of previous notification 4,03 0 4,03

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG)
AT0000831706 0 6,376,311 0.00 5.43
Total: 6,376,311 5.43

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association
2 Nuveen, LLC 1
3 TIAA-CREF Asset Management, LLC 2
4 TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC 3
5 College Retirement Equities Fund 4 4.27 4.27
6 Nuveen Finance, LLC 2
7 Teachers Advisers, LLC 6
8 TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund 7 1.13 1.13
9 TIAA-CREF Life International Equity Fund 7 0.03 0.03

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information
The voting right of these 26.591 shares (0.023% rounded up in point 8. above to 0.03%) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF Life International Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 26.591 shares (0.023% rounded up in point 8. above to 0.03%) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The voting rights of the 5,020,148 shares (4.27 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by College Retirement Equities Fund can be exercised independently by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 5,020,148 shares (4.27 %) are attributable also to TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The voting right of the 1.329.572 shares (1.13 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 1.329.572 shares (1.13 %) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The aforementioned (in point 6.) previous notification (4.03 %) relates to the notification made by the same group-highest controlling person (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association) on 18 January 2018.

(Ende)

Aussender: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Karin Steinbichler
Tel.: +43 1 60192-10149
E-Mail:
Website: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN(s): AT0000831706 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
Wienerberger AG
   
