Mo, 29.01.2018 17:15
pta20180129034
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Wienerberger AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Vienna (pta034/29.01.2018/17:15) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer:
2. Reason for notification:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
7.a. Voting rights attached to shares
7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG
7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Additional Information
The voting rights of the 5,020,148 shares (4.27 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by College Retirement Equities Fund can be exercised independently by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 5,020,148 shares (4.27 %) are attributable also to TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.
The voting right of the 1.329.572 shares (1.13 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 1.329.572 shares (1.13 %) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.
The aforementioned (in point 6.) previous notification (4.03 %) relates to the notification made by the same group-highest controlling person (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association) on 18 January 2018.
(Ende)
