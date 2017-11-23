ADHOC

Wienerberger AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta023/19.01.2018/12:30) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

Wienerberger AG, Wienerbergstraße 11, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association

City and country of registered office: New York City, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

1. College Retirement Equities Fund; 2. TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund; 3. TIAA-CREF Life International Equity Fund.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

16.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.03 0.00 4.03 117,526,764 Position of previous notification 3,93 0,00 3,93

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) AT0000831706 0 4,733,332 0.00 4.03 Total: 4,733,332 4.03

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association 2 Nuveen, LLC 1 3 TIAA-CREF Asset Management, LLC 2 4 TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC 3 5 College Retirement Equities Fund 4 3.86 3.86 6 Nuveen Finance, LLC 2 7 Teachers Advisers, LLC 6 8 TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund 7 0.17 0.17 9 TIAA-CREF Life International Equity Fund 7

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

For the sake of completeness please note that 3.973 shares (0.003 %) in Wienerberger AG are directly held by TIAA-CREF Life International Equity Fund. The voting right of these 3.973 shares (0.003 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF Life International Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 3.973 shares (0.003 %) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The voting rights of the 4.530.665 shares (3.86 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by College Retirement Equities Fund can be exercised independently by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 4.530.665 shares (3.86 %) are attributable also to TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The voting right of the 198.694 shares (0.17 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 198.694 shares (0.17 %) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The aforementioned (in point 6.) previous notification (3.93 %) relates to the notification made by the same group-highest controlling person (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association) on 7 December 2017.

