0 Produkte € 0,00

98.270

 Abonnenten |

160.828

Meldungen |

62.582

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

PRESSETERMINE
Mozart-Wohnhaus, Tanzmeistersaal, Salzburg
29.01.2018 00:00
#10 Mozartwoche - Museumskonzert "Fugenwerkstatt"
Kultur- und Kongresszentrum, Kleiner Saal
29.01.2018 00:00
Verleihung des Komturkreuzes an Landesrat a.D. Helmut Bieler
Vertretung der Europäischen Kommission in Deutschland
29.01.2018 00:00
Verleihung des Schwarzkopf-Europa-Preises an die EU-Kommissarin Margrethe Vestager

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: sonnig
13°
Innsbruck: heiter
10°
Linz: wolkig
Wien: heiter
13°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Mo, 29.01.2018 11:50
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180129021
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Pressefach Pressefach

Wienerberger AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta021/29.01.2018/11:50) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
Wienerberger AG, Wienerbergstraße 11, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: TIAA-CREF Asset Management, LLC
City and country of registered office: New York City, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
College Retirement Equities Fund

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
24.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.06 0.00 4.06 117,526,764
Position of previous notification 3,98 0 3,98

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG)
AT0000831706 0 4,767,943 0.00 4.06
Total: 4,767,943 4.06

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 TIAA-CREF Asset Management, LLC
2 TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC 1
3 College Retirement Equities Fund 2 4.06 4.06

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information
The voting rights of the 4.767.943 shares (4.06 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by College Retirement Equities Fund can be exercised independently by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 4.767.943 shares (4.06 %) are attributable also to TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to section 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The aforementioned (in point 6.) previous notification (3.98 %) relates to the notification made by the same controlling person (TIAA-CREF Asset Management, LLC) on 23 November 2017.

(Ende)

Aussender: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Karin Steinbichler
Tel.: +43 1 60192-10149
E-Mail:
Website: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN(s): AT0000831706 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
Wienerberger AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018