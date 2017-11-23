ADHOC

Mo, 29.01.2018 11:50

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

Wienerberger AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta021/29.01.2018/11:50) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

Wienerberger AG, Wienerbergstraße 11, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: TIAA-CREF Asset Management, LLC

City and country of registered office: New York City, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

College Retirement Equities Fund

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

24.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.06 0.00 4.06 117,526,764 Position of previous notification 3,98 0 3,98

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) AT0000831706 0 4,767,943 0.00 4.06 Total: 4,767,943 4.06

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 TIAA-CREF Asset Management, LLC 2 TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC 1 3 College Retirement Equities Fund 2 4.06 4.06

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

The voting rights of the 4.767.943 shares (4.06 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by College Retirement Equities Fund can be exercised independently by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 4.767.943 shares (4.06 %) are attributable also to TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to section 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The aforementioned (in point 6.) previous notification (3.98 %) relates to the notification made by the same controlling person (TIAA-CREF Asset Management, LLC) on 23 November 2017.

(Ende)