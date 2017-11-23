0 Produkte € 0,00

Mo, 29.01.2018 12:20
pta20180129024
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera Receives Favorable CHMP Assessment for Ameluz® in Combination with Daylight Photodynamic Therapy

Leverkusen, Germany (pta024/29.01.2018/12:20) - Biofrontera AG (FSE: B8F), the specialist for the treatment of sun-induced skin cancer, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion regarding Biofrontera's submission for label extension for the use of its topical prescription drug Ameluz® in combination with daylight Photodynamic Therapy (daylight-PDT). This mode of application eliminates the requirement of illuminating with a special red light in the dermatology office. An additional advantage of daylight-PDT is its good tolerability. Conventional PDT can be accompanied by pain during illumination while daylight-PDT is almost completely pain-free. Based on the positive opinion, Biofrontera anticipates formal approval by the European Commission in the coming weeks, significantly expanding the market opportunity for Ameluz® in Europe. Following final approval Ameluz® can be used without doctor's office procedures, allowing easier reimbursement of Ameluz® in the German but also in other European markets.

Aussender: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Investor & public relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
E-Mail:
Website: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt; free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
