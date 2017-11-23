ADHOC

Leverkusen, Germany (pta025/22.01.2018/15:40) - Biofrontera AG (ISIN: DE0006046113), the specialist for the treatment of sun-induced skin cancer, today announced its preliminary unaudited revenue for full year ended December 31, 2017.

Biofrontera's preliminary unaudited full year 2017 revenue is expected to be in the range of EUR12.0 to EUR12.2 million, within the last guidance published by the company in November 2017. This result reflects an almost 100% growth of revenues compared to the previous year.

Preliminary unaudited full year revenue in the U.S. is expected to be in the range of EUR6.3 to EUR6.4 million compared to EUR1.2 million in the same period of 2016. In Germany, revenue is expected to be approximately EUR2.6 to EUR2.7 million, compared to EUR2.5 million in 2016. Revenue in the rest of Europe is expected to be approximately EUR1.6 million, compared to EUR1.2 million in the previous year. The Company further generated approximately EUR1.4 million in revenue from research projects with Maruho, compared to EUR1.2 million in 2016.

The preliminary unaudited revenue results included in this press release are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and are therefore subject to adjustment. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results in April 2018.

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics. The Leverkusen, Germany-based company, which has approximately 130 employees worldwide, develops and distributes innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Biofrontera's combination lead product is topical prescription drug Ameluz® and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy (PDT) treatment of superficial skin cancer and its precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the U.S. since 2016. The Company also markets the Belixos® dermocosmetics series in the EU, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German, founder-led pharmaceutical company to obtain both EU and U.S. approval for a medical drug it has developed itself. The Biofrontera Group was established in 1997 by current CEO, Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the business activities of Biofrontera AG. These forward-looking statements reflect the opinion of Biofrontera at the time of this communication and involve certain known and unknown risks. The actual results achieved by Biofrontera may differ significantly from future results or performances which are published in its forward-looking statements. Biofrontera assumes no responsibility to update its forward-looking statements.

