|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
DBfK Bundesverband e.V. – Bundesgeschäftsstelle
12.01.2018 00:00
12.01.2018 00:00
12.01.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
11.01.2018 22:55
Börsenhandel Da Vinci Luxury Aktien - Stellungnahme zur Strafanzeige gegen Dr. Hellweger und RA Köhler-MADa Vinci Luxury AG 11.01.2018 19:30
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Do, 11.01.2018 19:30
pta20180111016
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Biofrontera AG: Intention to offer American Depositary Shares in registered U.S. offering following a listing on NASDAQ Capital Markets
Leverkusen (pta016/11.01.2018/19:30) - Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Biofrontera AG (ISIN: DE0006046113) unanimously decided to pursue an underwritten public offering of the Company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing two of the Company's ordinary shares, in the U.S. The offering will be made pursuant to a Registration Statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2018. The Company will seek to list the ADSs on the NASDAQ Capital Market.
Up to 6 million new shares from the Company's authorized capital approved by the Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2017 may be available as part of the offering. The new shares will initially be offered for subscription to the existing shareholders of Biofrontera AG. New shares that are not subscribed by the shareholders of Biofrontera AG can be available for the offering of ADSs.
Further details of the capital increase, in particular the subscription offer to the shareholders, will be announced following respective determination of the details of the capital increase.
This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135 under the Securities Act, and it is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising