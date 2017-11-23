0 Produkte € 0,00

ADHOC
Mi, 10.01.2018 13:58
pta20180110022
Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Pressefach Pressefach

S&T AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Linz (pta022/10.01.2018/13:58) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
S&T AG, Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
04.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.02 0.00 5.02 63,442,392
Previous notification 4,98 0 4,98

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG)
AT0000A0E9W5 0 3,184,915 0.00 5.02
Total: 3,184,915 5.02

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
2 JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited 1
3 JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings (UK) Limited 2
4 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited 3 5.02 5.02

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)

Aussender: S&T AG
Industriezeile 35
4021 Linz
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Alexandra Habekost, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 821 4086 114
E-Mail:
Website: www.snt.at
ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (share), DE000A1HJLL6 (bond)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt
S&T AG
   
