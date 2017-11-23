|
Mi, 10.01.2018 13:58
pta20180110022
Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
S&T AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Voting Rights Announcement
Linz (pta022/10.01.2018/13:58) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer:
2. Reason for notification:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
7.a. Voting rights attached to shares
7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG
7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Other useful information
(Ende)
