ADHOC

Di, 09.01.2018 09:45

pta20180109012 Total voting rights according to article 41 WpHG



S&T AG: Correction of a Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 41 of the WpHG from 31.12.2017

Linz (pta012/09.01.2018/09:45) - Publication 1. Details of issuer

S&T AG

Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz, Österreich 2. Type of capital measure

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

Date of status / date of effect: 29.12.2017 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

Date of status / date of effect: 28.12.2017 3. New total number of voting rights

63.442.392 (Ende)