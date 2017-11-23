0 Produkte € 0,00

98.259

 Abonnenten |

160.409

Meldungen |

62.321

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG vom 31.12.2017
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG
Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 26a WpHG

PRESSETERMINE
Hotel Kreuz Bern AG
09.01.2018 00:00
Überparteiliches Komitee "No Billag JA": Medienkonferenz
Medienzentrum Bundeshaus, grosser Konferenzsaal
09.01.2018 00:00
Volksabstimmung über die neue Finanzordnung 2021
Konferenzraum der Schwarzkopf-Stiftung
09.01.2018 00:00
Wie läuft der Brexit - Blockade am Verhandlungstisch?

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: bedeckt
Innsbruck: stark bewölkt
11°
Linz: wolkig
12°
Wien: bedeckt
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Di, 09.01.2018 09:45
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180109012
Total voting rights according to article 41 WpHG
Pressefach Pressefach

S&T AG: Correction of a Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 41 of the WpHG from 31.12.2017

Linz (pta012/09.01.2018/09:45) - Publication

1. Details of issuer
S&T AG
Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz, Österreich

2. Type of capital measure
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
Date of status / date of effect: 29.12.2017

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
Date of status / date of effect: 28.12.2017

3. New total number of voting rights
63.442.392

(Ende)

Aussender: S&T AG
Industriezeile 35
4021 Linz
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Alexandra Habekost, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 821 4086 114
E-Mail:
Website: www.snt.at
ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (share), DE000A1HJLL6 (bond)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt
S&T AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018