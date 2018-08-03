ADHOC

NEW VALUE AG: Annual general assembly 2018

Baar (pta025/22.08.2018/16:24) - Press Release

Annual General Assembly of New Value AG 2018

Baar, August 22, 2018 - The Annual General Assembly of New Value AG took place on August 22, 2018. All agenda items were approved with a large majority by the General Assembly.

Amongst others the following resolution was passed by the shareholders:

The shareholders agreed to extend the duration of the existing approved share capital with a nominal amount of CHF 164,361.60 by two years and authorized the board of directors to realize such capital increase until August 22, 2020.

About New Value

New Value AG, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, invests up to now directly in private companies with strong growth potential in Switzerland and neighbouring countries. New Value AG provides growth capital to promote innovative business models and supports the companies to market success. The companies included in the portfolio are mainly related to the cleantech and healthcare sectors.

Stock exchange listings: SIX Swiss Exchange (www.six-swiss-exchange.com)

Ticker symbols NEWN (CH

Security number 1 081 986

ISIN CH0010819867

Contact New Value AG, Zugerstrasse 8a, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland

Dr. Bernd Pfister

Phone +41 43 344 38 38

pfister@newvalue.ch

Information/

downloads www.newvalue.ch Email: info@newvalue.ch

