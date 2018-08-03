|
Mi, 22.08.2018 16:24
pta20180822025
Business news for the stock market
NEW VALUE AG: Annual general assembly 2018
Baar (pta025/22.08.2018/16:24) - Press Release
Annual General Assembly of New Value AG 2018
Baar, August 22, 2018 - The Annual General Assembly of New Value AG took place on August 22, 2018. All agenda items were approved with a large majority by the General Assembly.
Amongst others the following resolution was passed by the shareholders:
The shareholders agreed to extend the duration of the existing approved share capital with a nominal amount of CHF 164,361.60 by two years and authorized the board of directors to realize such capital increase until August 22, 2020.
About New Value
Stock exchange listings: SIX Swiss Exchange (www.six-swiss-exchange.com)
Information/
