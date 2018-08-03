0 Produkte € 0,00

ADHOC
Mi, 22.08.2018 16:24
pta20180822025
Business news for the stock market
Pressefach Pressefach

NEW VALUE AG: Annual general assembly 2018

Baar (pta025/22.08.2018/16:24) - Press Release

Annual General Assembly of New Value AG 2018

Baar, August 22, 2018 - The Annual General Assembly of New Value AG took place on August 22, 2018. All agenda items were approved with a large majority by the General Assembly.

Amongst others the following resolution was passed by the shareholders:

The shareholders agreed to extend the duration of the existing approved share capital with a nominal amount of CHF 164,361.60 by two years and authorized the board of directors to realize such capital increase until August 22, 2020.

About New Value
New Value AG, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, invests up to now directly in private companies with strong growth potential in Switzerland and neighbouring countries. New Value AG provides growth capital to promote innovative business models and supports the companies to market success. The companies included in the portfolio are mainly related to the cleantech and healthcare sectors.

Stock exchange listings: SIX Swiss Exchange (www.six-swiss-exchange.com)
Ticker symbols NEWN (CH
Security number 1 081 986
ISIN CH0010819867
Contact New Value AG, Zugerstrasse 8a, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland
Dr. Bernd Pfister
Phone +41 43 344 38 38
pfister@newvalue.ch

Information/
downloads www.newvalue.ch Email: info@newvalue.ch

(Ende)

Aussender: NEW VALUE AG
Zugerstrasse 8a
6340 Baar
Schweiz
Ansprechpartner: Bernd Pfister
Tel.: +41 43 344 38 38
E-Mail:
Website: www.newvalue.ch
ISIN(s): CH0010819867 (share)
Börsen: listed in SIX Swiss Exchange
NEW VALUE AG
   
