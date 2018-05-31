|
Fr, 08.06.2018 18:15
pta20180608033
Announcement according to SIX adhoc publication article 53 KR
NEW VALUE AG: Annual report FY 2017/18
Baar (pta033/08.06.2018/18:15) - Press Release
New Value`s Annual Result 2017/18 (as of March 31, 2018)
Baar, June 08, 2018
The 2017/18 fiscal year of New Value closed with a substantial loss. The main reason for this loss were financing rounds in two portfolio companies. Due to its own liquidity situation New Value AG could not or cannot participate in these financings. The resulting dilutions and uncertainties led to significant reductions in the valuations.
The Net Asset Value (NAV) of New Value AG as per March 31, 2018 decreased to CHF 6.05 million (previous year CHF 8.11 million). The NAV per share decreased accordingly from CHF 2.47 at the beginning of the period to CHF 1.84. New Value AG recorded in total a loss of CHF 2.06 million in the financial year 2017/18 (previous year loss of CHF 0.78 million). The loss per share amounted to CHF 0.63.
New Value AG will publish its annual report 2017/18 with detailed information on year-end results today. The report will only be available on the website of New Value AG (www.newvalue.ch/fileadmin/userupload/dokumente/New_Value_GB_2017-18.pdf) and only in German.
About New Value
Stock exchange listings: SIX Swiss Exchange (www.six-swiss-exchange.com)
Information/
(Ende)
