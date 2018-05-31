ADHOC

Fr, 08.06.2018 18:15

NEW VALUE AG: Annual report FY 2017/18

Baar (pta033/08.06.2018/18:15) - Press Release

New Value`s Annual Result 2017/18 (as of March 31, 2018)

Baar, June 08, 2018

The 2017/18 fiscal year of New Value closed with a substantial loss. The main reason for this loss were financing rounds in two portfolio companies. Due to its own liquidity situation New Value AG could not or cannot participate in these financings. The resulting dilutions and uncertainties led to significant reductions in the valuations.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) of New Value AG as per March 31, 2018 decreased to CHF 6.05 million (previous year CHF 8.11 million). The NAV per share decreased accordingly from CHF 2.47 at the beginning of the period to CHF 1.84. New Value AG recorded in total a loss of CHF 2.06 million in the financial year 2017/18 (previous year loss of CHF 0.78 million). The loss per share amounted to CHF 0.63.

New Value AG will publish its annual report 2017/18 with detailed information on year-end results today. The report will only be available on the website of New Value AG (www.newvalue.ch/fileadmin/userupload/dokumente/New_Value_GB_2017-18.pdf) and only in German.

The Annual General Shareholders Meeting will take place on August 22, 2018.

About New Value

New Value AG, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, invests directly in private companies with strong growth potential in Switzerland and neighbouring countries. New Value AG provides growth capital to promote innovative business models and supports the companies to market success. The companies included in the portfolio are mainly related to the cleantech and healthcare sectors.

Stock exchange listings: SIX Swiss Exchange (www.six-swiss-exchange.com)

Ticker symbols NEWN (CH)

Security number 1 081 986

ISIN CH0010819867

Contact New Value AG, Zugerstrasse 8a, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland

Dr. Bernd Pfister

Phone +41 43 344 38 38

info@newvalue.ch

Information/

downloads www.newvalue.ch Email: info@newvalue.ch

(Ende)