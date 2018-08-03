|
A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V.: Jährliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich abgehalten / Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018
Am 20. August 2018 fand die ordentliche Aktionärs-Jahreshauptversammlung statt
Eindhoven (pta017/22.08.2018/13:57) -
Am 20. August 2018 fand die ordentliche Aktionärs-Jahreshauptversammlung am Rechtssitz der A.H.T. in Eindhoven, Niederlande statt. Nach zwei Jahren der kompletten Restrukturierung der Firma und der wichtigen Entscheidung zur Neustrukturierung des Aufsichtsrates, ist die A.H.T. nun in der Lage den Breakeven zu erreichen, nachdem der Turnaround bereits geschafft wurde. Bitte folgen Sie dem Link unten für das Protokoll. Bitte besuchen Sie unsere Website für weitere Neuigkeiten zu unseren aktuellen Projekten.
On 20th of August 2018, the Annual Shareholder Meeting was held at A.H.T.'s domicile in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. After two years of total restructuring of the company and the important decision to restructure the Supervisory Board, A.H.T. is now able to intensify its goal to reach the break-even, as the turn-around has already been accomplished. Please follow the link below for the Minutes of Meeting and stay tuned for further news on our recent projects.
