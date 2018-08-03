0 Produkte € 0,00

Mi, 22.08.2018 13:57
A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V.: Jährliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich abgehalten / Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018

Am 20. August 2018 fand die ordentliche Aktionärs-Jahreshauptversammlung statt

Eindhoven (pta017/22.08.2018/13:57) - Am 20. August 2018 fand die ordentliche Aktionärs-Jahreshauptversammlung am Rechtssitz der A.H.T. in Eindhoven, Niederlande statt. Nach zwei Jahren der kompletten Restrukturierung der Firma und der wichtigen Entscheidung zur Neustrukturierung des Aufsichtsrates, ist die A.H.T. nun in der Lage den Breakeven zu erreichen, nachdem der Turnaround bereits geschafft wurde. Bitte folgen Sie dem Link unten für das Protokoll. Bitte besuchen Sie unsere Website für weitere Neuigkeiten zu unseren aktuellen Projekten.
Nach der Hauptversammlung sagte der Vorstand Gero Ferges: "Nach zwei Jahren der Zeit von schmerzenden Veränderungen sind wir nun froh, dass wir den Umschwung erreicht haben und wir danken allen Aktionären, Mitarbeitern, Partnern und unsern Kunden für deren Unterstützung in dieser Zeit und freuen uns auf eine gute, gemeinsame Zukunft."
http://www.aht-syngas.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings.html
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On 20th of August 2018, the Annual Shareholder Meeting was held at A.H.T.'s domicile in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. After two years of total restructuring of the company and the important decision to restructure the Supervisory Board, A.H.T. is now able to intensify its goal to reach the break-even, as the turn-around has already been accomplished. Please follow the link below for the Minutes of Meeting and stay tuned for further news on our recent projects.
After the General meeting CEO Gero Ferges stated: "After two years of painful changes we are happy to have reached the turn around and we thank all shareholders, employees, partners and customers for their support during this difficult mission and we look forward to a good future."
http://www.aht-syngas.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlungen.html

(Ende)

Aussender: A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V.
Hurksestraat 43
5652 Eindhoven
Niederlande
Ansprechpartner: Gero Bernhard Ferges
Tel.: +49 2206 95190-0
E-Mail:
Website: www.aht-syngas.com
ISIN(s): NL0006129066 (Aktie)
Börsen: Basic Board in Frankfurt, Freiverkehr in Hamburg
A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V.
   
