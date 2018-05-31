pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V.: Einladung zur Jahreshauptversammlung
Annual General Meeting
Eindhoven (pta025/02.08.2018/21:37) - Shareholders of A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V. (the 'Company') are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on August 20th, 2018 at 14.00 hours at the office of the company at Hurksestraat 43, 5652 AH Eindhoven. Please visit our webpage www.aht-syngas.com for the agenda and information how to recive the tickest to attend the meeting.
(Ende)
