Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 15, 2013 at 13:00 p.m.
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on September 23, 2013 at 13.00 p.m.

pta20180802025
Unternehmensmitteilung für den Kapitalmarkt
Pressefach Pressefach

A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V.: Einladung zur Jahreshauptversammlung

Annual General Meeting

Eindhoven (pta025/02.08.2018/21:37) - Shareholders of A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V. (the 'Company') are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on August 20th, 2018 at 14.00 hours at the office of the company at Hurksestraat 43, 5652 AH Eindhoven. Please visit our webpage www.aht-syngas.com for the agenda and information how to recive the tickest to attend the meeting.

(Ende)

Aussender: A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V.
Hurksestraat 43
5652AH Eindhoven
Niederlande
Ansprechpartner: Gero Bernhard Ferges
Tel.: +49 2206 95190-0
E-Mail:
Website: www.aht-syngas.com
ISIN(s): NL0006129066 (Aktie)
Börsen: Basic Board in Frankfurt
A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V.
   
