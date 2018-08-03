ADHOC

So, 19.08.2018 13:45

Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052

Donaueschingen (pta002/19.08.2018/13:45) - In the time period from August 13, 2018 until and including August 17, 2018, a number of 900 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

Date Volume Average Price 13.08.2018 0 0 14.08.2018 0 0 15.08.2018 500 26.9452 16.08.2018 400 26.4000 17.08.2018 0 0

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 51,764 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 17.08.2018

NEXUS AG

The Managing Board

(Ende)