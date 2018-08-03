0 Produkte € 0,00

Renewed Sales and Operating Result Increase in the First Half-Year 2018
IR Nachrichten

ADHOC
So, 19.08.2018 13:45
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180819002
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Pressefach Pressefach

Nexus AG: Release of capital market information

95. Interim Reporting

Donaueschingen (pta002/19.08.2018/13:45) - In the time period from August 13, 2018 until and including August 17, 2018, a number of 900 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.

Date Volume Average Price
13.08.2018 0 0
14.08.2018 0 0
15.08.2018 500 26.9452
16.08.2018 400 26.4000
17.08.2018 0 0

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)

The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 51,764 shares.

The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Donaueschingen, 17.08.2018
NEXUS AG
The Managing Board

(Ende)

Aussender: Nexus AG
Irmastraße 1
78166 Donaueschingen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Patrick Stein
Tel.: +49 771 22960-201
E-Mail:
Website: www.nexus-ag.de
ISIN(s): DE0005220909 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt, Hamburg; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
