0 Produkte € 0,00

98.226

 Abonnenten |

165.343

Meldungen |

65.024

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
7C erweitert Portfolio um zusätzliche 2,4 MWp, welche u.a. zwei Neubauanlagen von E.ON und esetup umfassen.
A new milestone for 7C Solarparken AG: IPP portfolio grows to 150 MWp
Neuer Milestone für 7C Solarparken AG: IPP-Portfolio wächst auf 150 MWp

PRESSETERMINE
Badener Trabrennbahn
19.08.2018 00:00
IT-FRIENDS
Congress-Centrum Nord Koelnmesse Deutz
20.08.2018 00:00
SPOBIS Gaming & Media
carla Mittersteig
20.08.2018 00:00
Schulstartaktion

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: sonnig
28°
Innsbruck: Gewitter
28°
Linz: sonnig
30°
Wien: sonnig
31°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Fr, 17.08.2018 15:15
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180817022
Business news for the stock market
Pressefach Pressefach

7C Solarparken AG: 7C adds further 2.4 MWp to its portfolio, including two new-build installations constructed by E.ON and esetup.

Bayreuth (pta022/17.08.2018/15:15) - Bayreuth, 17 August 2018 - 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68) has invested in three further PV projects in Germany of which two new-build projects. As a result, the group's IPP portfolio will rise to 152 MWp.

Acquisition of operating 1.1 MWp rooftop installation in Derching
The rooftop PV park in Derching, situated near Augsburg in Bavaria, has been installed in 2010 with a capacity of 1.1 MWp using components from AU Optronics and AEG. The installation enjoys a tariff of EUR 303/MWh. Assuming a normalised output of 1000 kWh/kWp, the asset will bring annual revenues of above EUR 0.3 Mio per year and has been financed for ca. 80% with project finance carrying an fixed interest rate of 2.1%. The transaction is related to the purchase of the Amatec business earlier this year, through which 7C Solarparken also gained rights of first refusal on operating solar installations. After having acquired already the 2.3 MWp freefield park "Weißer Weg" at the end of May 2018, the installation in Derching is the second and final investment related to the rights of first refusal obtained in the Amatec transaction.

Acquisition of a completed new-build project of 749 kWp in Friedrichsholm
7C Solarparken has reached a purchase agreement with E.ON regarding a 749 kWp rooftop installation in Friedrichsholm. The project, which is constructed on agricultural roofs, has secured a feed-in tariff of EUR 111/MWh thanks to its commissioning in June 2018. The project is equipped with panels from Trina Solar and Delta inverters. 7C Solarparken already worked together with E.ON in 2016 for similar projects in Schinne and Steinburg.

EPC agreement signed for 0.6 MWp rooftop project in Flieth-Stegelitz
7C Solarparken has secured the project rights to build a small agricultural rooftop of 0.6 MWp in Flieth-Stegelitz, Brandenburg. The construction works will be executed by the Berlin-based contractor "esetup UG" which will install panels from REC Solar in combination with Huawei inverters. The installation is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of September 2018 at a feed-in tariff of EUR 109/MWh.

Steven De Proost, CEO of 7C Solarparken AG: "Since the beginning of the year, we have already added 34 MWp of new capacity to our portfolio and clearly exceeded our year-end target of 150 MWp. The recent capital increase has provided us the necessary firepower to finance the construction phase of new projects which otherwise would have remained in the pipeline until 2019. The context for new investments remains attractive given falling panel prices due to a slowdown of PV demand in China, and low interest rates for long-term project financing."

7C Solarparken
7C Solarparken AG is a pure-play PV owner/operator with an IPP portfolio of more than 150 MWp. Most installations are located in Germany. The company's shares are listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt in the General Standard segment.

(Ende)

Aussender: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Koen Boriau
Tel.: +49 921 230557-77
E-Mail:
Website: www.solarparken.com
ISIN(s): DE000A11QW68 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
7C Solarparken AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018