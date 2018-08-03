|
Fr, 17.08.2018 15:15
pta20180817022
Business news for the stock market
7C Solarparken AG: 7C adds further 2.4 MWp to its portfolio, including two new-build installations constructed by E.ON and esetup.
Bayreuth (pta022/17.08.2018/15:15) - Bayreuth, 17 August 2018 - 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68) has invested in three further PV projects in Germany of which two new-build projects. As a result, the group's IPP portfolio will rise to 152 MWp.
Acquisition of operating 1.1 MWp rooftop installation in Derching
Acquisition of a completed new-build project of 749 kWp in Friedrichsholm
EPC agreement signed for 0.6 MWp rooftop project in Flieth-Stegelitz
Steven De Proost, CEO of 7C Solarparken AG: "Since the beginning of the year, we have already added 34 MWp of new capacity to our portfolio and clearly exceeded our year-end target of 150 MWp. The recent capital increase has provided us the necessary firepower to finance the construction phase of new projects which otherwise would have remained in the pipeline until 2019. The context for new investments remains attractive given falling panel prices due to a slowdown of PV demand in China, and low interest rates for long-term project financing."
7C Solarparken
(Ende)
