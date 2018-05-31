ADHOC

7C Solarparken AG: A new milestone for 7C Solarparken AG: IPP portfolio grows to 150 MWp

Bayreuth (pta008/24.07.2018/10:40) - Bayreuth, 24 July 2018 - During the first-half of the year, 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68) has grown its IPP portfolio from 118 MWp to 145 MWp. The positive growth momentum is continuing during the summer and as a result the company is pleased to report that it has secured its 150 MWp target, originally scheduled for year-end 2018. The following additional projects have been realised or are currently in the realisation phase:

- Zschnornewitz (2.6 MWp): a freefield project currently under construction in Saxony Anhalt, which was developed and is being built by IBC Solar on conversion land. The project is equipped with First Solar panels and Sungrow inverters, and will enjoy a 20-years average tariff of ca. EUR 70/MWh. 7C Solarparken also adds the land with a size of 4.1ha to its PV Estate portfolio.

- Bernsdorf (750 kWp): a rooftop project in Saxony Anhalt developed by our 100% subsidiary Amatec Projects GmbH. The project is being constructed by Solar WO Engineering with panels from Talesun and Huawei inverters, and will receive a feed-in tariff of EUR 111/MWh.

- Himmelfurst (750 kWp), Floha (750 kWp) and Falkenau (750 kWp): during Q2'18, Amatec Projects GmbH obtained construction permits for three freefield parks of 2.2 MWp on three different landfill sites in Chemnitz, Saxony. The respective projects in Himmelfurst, Floha and Falkenau will be built in three consecutive tranches of 750 kWp per year. This means that 3x750 kWp will be erected in 2018, another 3x750 kWp are scheduled for 2019 and the last phase of 3x750 kWp is planned in 2020. Based on the current regulation scheme, the company anticipates a feed-in tariff between EUR 85-87/MWh for the first tranche (3x750 kWp), of which construction has just started. 7C Solarparken selected IBC Solar as the EPC company.

Disposal of the Mühlheim project

Next to these additional capacity additions, which lead to an increase of the IPP portfolio up to ca. 150 MWp, 7C Solarparken also decided to capture an opportunity to generate a first capital gain during 2018 and subsequently sold its 750 kWp rooftop project in Mühlheim. The installation has been grid connected earlier this year with a tariff of EUR 111/MWh.

Steven De Proost, CEO of 7C Solarparken AG comments: "While our team works hard to ensure that our PV installations are operating at their full potential, management continues to focus on growth and is pleased to announce that the 150 MWp target for year-end 2018 has been secured. The recent capital increase further demonstrates the financial community's confidence in our prospects of progressively growing into a Tier-2 operator with a capacity of 200 MWp by year-end 2019."

