Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Fr, 22.06.2018 15:20
pta20180622028
7C Solarparken AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Bayreuth (pta028/22.06.2018/15:20) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:
7C Solarparken AG, An der Feuerwache 15, 95445 Bayreuth, Germany

2. Reason for notification:
Change of Total Voting Rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: XIX-Invest NV
City and country of registered office: Brussels, Belgium

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
21.06.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 4.56 0.00 4.56 51,471,007
Previous notification 6,07 n/a n/a

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A11QW68 2,345,014 0 4.56 0.00
Total: 2,345,014 4.56

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)

Aussender: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Koen Boriau
Tel.: +49 921 230557-77
E-Mail:
Website: www.solarparken.com
ISIN(s): DE000A11QW68 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
7C Solarparken AG
   
