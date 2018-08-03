0 Produkte € 0,00

98.231

 Abonnenten |

165.257

Meldungen |

64.991

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Aufsichtsratsmitglied Helmut Latzel verstorben
Division of proposed investor in iQ Power has secured major funding prospect
Der Unternehmensbereich WRS des beabsichtigten Investors in iQ Power sichert sich Aussicht auf bedeutende Finanzierung

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: sonnig
30°
Innsbruck: Gewitter
28°
Linz: heiter
32°
Wien: heiter
32°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Mo, 13.08.2018 16:30
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180813021
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pressefach Pressefach

iQ Power Licensing AG: Board Member Helmut Latzel passes away

Zug, 13. August 2018 (pta021/13.08.2018/16:30) - ,

With great sadness iQ Power Licensing AG announces that today we learned of the passing away of the major shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, Helmut Latzel at the age of 82.

The management and members of the Board of Directors extend their heart-felt sympathy to the family of Helmut Latzel.

All members of the Board, management and employees of iQ Power Licensing AG grieve for the outstanding colleague and are resolved to continue leading the company in the direction shared by Helmut Latzel.

(Ende)

Aussender: iQ Power Licensing AG
Metallstrasse 6
6304 Zug
Schweiz
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Eva Reuter
Tel.: +49 251 9801560
E-Mail:
Website: www.iqpower.com
ISIN(s): CH0268536338 (share)
Börsen: open market in Berlin
iQ Power Licensing AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018