Mo, 13.08.2018 16:30

iQ Power Licensing AG: Board Member Helmut Latzel passes away

With great sadness iQ Power Licensing AG announces that today we learned of the passing away of the major shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, Helmut Latzel at the age of 82.

The management and members of the Board of Directors extend their heart-felt sympathy to the family of Helmut Latzel.

All members of the Board, management and employees of iQ Power Licensing AG grieve for the outstanding colleague and are resolved to continue leading the company in the direction shared by Helmut Latzel.

