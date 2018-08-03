pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Conference Call
14.08.2018 00:00
14.08.2018 00:00
14.08.2018 00:00
Deutsche Umwelthilfe stellt Ergebnisse des Politiker-Dienstwagenchecks 2018 vor und bewertet aktuelle Förderpolitik
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
13.08.2018 23:53
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Mo, 13.08.2018 16:30
pta20180813021
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
iQ Power Licensing AG: Board Member Helmut Latzel passes away
Zug, 13. August 2018 (pta021/13.08.2018/16:30) - ,
With great sadness iQ Power Licensing AG announces that today we learned of the passing away of the major shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, Helmut Latzel at the age of 82.
The management and members of the Board of Directors extend their heart-felt sympathy to the family of Helmut Latzel.
All members of the Board, management and employees of iQ Power Licensing AG grieve for the outstanding colleague and are resolved to continue leading the company in the direction shared by Helmut Latzel.
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising