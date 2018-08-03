0 Produkte € 0,00

Do, 09.08.2018 11:00
Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG
United Labels AG: Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG

Münster (pta014/09.08.2018/11:00) - United Labels AG announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

report: half-year report of the group 2018
reporting period: 01.01.2018 - 30.06.2018
web publication: http://www.unitedlabels.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/cat_view/21-financial-reports/106-financial-reports-2018
publication date: 13.08.2018

(Ende)

Aussender: United Labels AG
Gildenstraße 6
48157 Münster
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Peter Boder, CEO
Tel.: +49 251 3221-405
E-Mail:
Website: www.unitedlabels.com
ISIN(s): DE0005489561 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
United Labels AG
   
