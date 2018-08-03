ADHOC

Do, 09.08.2018 11:00

pta20180809014 Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG



Münster (pta014/09.08.2018/11:00) - United Labels AG announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: report: half-year report of the group 2018

reporting period: 01.01.2018 - 30.06.2018

web publication: http://www.unitedlabels.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/cat_view/21-financial-reports/106-financial-reports-2018

publication date: 13.08.2018 (Ende)