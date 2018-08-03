0 Produkte € 0,00

Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114-117 WpHG
Ergänzung zur Tagesordnung der Hauptversammlung am 11.07.2018
Einladung zur Hauptversammlung

ADHOC
Mo, 06.08.2018 10:00
pta20180806006
Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG
Biofrontera AG: Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG

Leverkusen, Germany (pta006/06.08.2018/10:00) - Biofrontera AG announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

report: half-year report of the group 2018
reporting period: 01.01.2018 - 30.06.2018
web publication: https://www.biofrontera.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html
publication date: 31.08.2018

(Ende)

Aussender: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Investor & public relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
E-Mail:
Website: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt; free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Weitere Handelsplätze: Nasdaq
Biofrontera AG
   
