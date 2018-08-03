ADHOC

Mo, 06.08.2018 10:00

pta20180806006 Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG



Biofrontera AG: Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114 - 117 WpHG

Leverkusen, Germany (pta006/06.08.2018/10:00) - Biofrontera AG announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: report: half-year report of the group 2018

reporting period: 01.01.2018 - 30.06.2018

web publication: https://www.biofrontera.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

publication date: 31.08.2018 (Ende)