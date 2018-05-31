0 Produkte € 0,00

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Fr, 27.07.2018 17:35
Shareholders' meeting results
Zumtobel Group AG: Voting results for the 42nd ordinary general meeting on 27 July 2018

Dornbirn (pta028/27.07.2018/17:35) - Agenda item 2.1.a:
Resolution on the release of the members of the Management Board Alfred Felder, Bernhard Motzko, Thomas Tschol and Karin Sonnenmoser from liability for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Presence: 241 shareholders with 20.331.161 votes.
Number of shares voting valid: 20,271,122
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 46.60 %
Total number of valid votes: 20,271,122
FOR-Votes 223 shareholders with 20,271,057 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 4 shareholders with 65 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 14 shareholders with 60,039 votes.

Agenda item 2.2:
Resolution on not to release the former member of the Management Board Ulrich Schumacher from liability for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Presence: 242 shareholders with 20.337.517 votes.
Number of shares voting valid: 18,317,929
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 42.11 %
Total number of valid votes: 18,317,929
FOR-Votes 80 shareholders with 15,476,960 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 101 shareholders with 2,840,969 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 61 shareholders with 2,019,588 votes.

Agenda item 2.1.b:
Resolution on the release of the member of the Supervisory Board Fritz Zumtobel from liability for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Presence: 239 shareholders with 16.014.304 votes.
Number of shares voting valid: 15,713,739
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 36.12 %
Total number of valid votes: 15,713,739
FOR-Votes 181 shareholders with 15,158,825 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 43 shareholders with 554,914 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 15 shareholders with 300,565 votes.

Agenda item 2.1.b:
Resolution on the release of the member of the Supervisory Board Juerg Zumtobel from liability for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Presence: 237 shareholders with 16.048.071 votes.
Number of shares voting valid: 15,747,436
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 36.20 %
Total number of valid votes: 15,747,436
FOR-Votes 176 shareholders with 15,191,477 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 46 shareholders with 555,959 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 15 shareholders with 300,635 votes.

Agenda item 2.1.b:
Resolution on the release of the remaining members of the Supervisory Board from liability for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Presence: 238 shareholders with 20.327.889 votes.
Number of shares voting valid: 20,027,334
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 46.04 %
Total number of valid votes: 20,027,334
FOR-Votes 183 shareholders with 19,472,440 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 41 shareholders with 554,894 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 14 shareholders with 300,555 votes.

Agenda item 3:
Resolution on the determination of remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Presence: 238 shareholders with 20.321.555 votes.
Number of shares voting valid: 20,312,482
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital:
46.70 % Total number of valid votes: 20,312,482
FOR-Votes 223 shareholders with 20,293,504 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 9 shareholders with 18,978 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 6 shareholders with 9,073 votes.

Agenda item 4:
Election of an auditor for the annual financial statements and management report as well as the consolidated financial statements and group management report for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Presence: 235 shareholders with 20.320.855 votes.
Number of shares voting valid: 20,320,855
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 46.71 %
Total number of valid votes: 20,320,855
FOR-Votes 201 shareholders with 19,714,773 votes.
AGAINST-Votes 34 shareholders with 606,082 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 0 shareholders with 0 votes.

(Ende)

Aussender: Zumtobel Group AG
Höchster Straße 8
6850 Dornbirn
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Harald Albrecht
Tel.: +43 (0)5572 509-1125
E-Mail:
Website: www.zumtobelgroup.com
ISIN(s): AT0000837307 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
