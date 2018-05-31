0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR

Mi, 18.07.2018 18:00
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Zumtobel Group AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Dornbirn (pta026/18.07.2018/18:00) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
Zumtobel Group AG, Höchster Straße 8, 6850 Dornbirn, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: OYSTER SICAV
City and country of registered office: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
OYSTER DIVERSIVIED GBP
OYSTER CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN SELECTION
OYSTER EUROPEAN SELECTION
OYSTER MULTI-ASSET DIVERSIVIED

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
08.02.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 2.48 0.00 2.48 43,500,000
Position of previous notification 4,02 0 4,02

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000837307 1,077,099 0 2.48 0.00
Total: 1,077,099 2.48

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information
SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT (LUXEMBOURG) SA is the Management Company of OYSTER SICAV and its underlying sub-funds.

(Ende)

Aussender: Zumtobel Group AG
Höchster Straße 8
6850 Dornbirn
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Harald Albrecht
Tel.: +43 (0)5572 509-1125
E-Mail:
Website: www.zumtobelgroup.com
ISIN(s): AT0000837307 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
Zumtobel Group AG
   
