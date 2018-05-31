ADHOC

Mi, 18.07.2018 18:00

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

Zumtobel Group AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Dornbirn (pta026/18.07.2018/18:00) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

Zumtobel Group AG, Höchster Straße 8, 6850 Dornbirn, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: OYSTER SICAV

City and country of registered office: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

OYSTER DIVERSIVIED GBP

OYSTER CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN SELECTION

OYSTER EUROPEAN SELECTION

OYSTER MULTI-ASSET DIVERSIVIED

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

08.02.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 2.48 0.00 2.48 43,500,000 Position of previous notification 4,02 0 4,02

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000837307 1,077,099 0 2.48 0.00 Total: 1,077,099 2.48

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT (LUXEMBOURG) SA is the Management Company of OYSTER SICAV and its underlying sub-funds.

