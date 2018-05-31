ADHOC

Do, 19.07.2018 10:15

Schönefeld (pta011/19.07.2018/10:15) - Half-Year Report as of June 30, 2018

Schönefeld, 07/19/2018 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3, WKN: A11QLU) announces that in the first half of 2018 revenue growth of 31.8% over the same period of the previous year (EUR 149.28 million in the first half of 2018 compared to EUR 113.26 million in the first half of the previous year) was achieved. The profit rose disproportionately. The net income for the period of EUR 519 thousand in the first half of the year is close to the net income of the entire year 2017 in the amount of EUR 599 thousand. The interim report as of 06/30/2018 will be published on 07/20/2018 on the company's website.

"In the second quarter of 2018, revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2018 were exceeded. Our goal in 2018 is to get as close as possible to the Eur 300 million sales mark and to achieve further earnings growth, "commented Dr. Christian Pahl (CEO).

About UniDevice:

UniDevice AG is based in Berlin. Our subsidiary PPA International AG is based in Kassel. The group is successful in international wholesale of electronic entertainment and communications equipment. The core of the business is the international wholesale of mobile phones of all reputable manufacturers. We are a strong partner for our customers - we buy worldwide from Germany and sell to independent entrepreneurs in the EU and third countries. The multilingualism of our employees is a unique selling proposition. The staff covers the following languages: Arabic, English, Farsi, German, Hindi, Italian, Pashto, Polish, Russian, Romanian, Turkish. Many employees have been committed to our team success for more than 10 years.

