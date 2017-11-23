pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
Freigabeverfahren zur Kapitalherabsetzung erfolgreich - Kapitalherabsetzung wird nun zeitnah durchgeführtDeutsche Balaton AG
Mo, 05.03.2018 17:20
pta20180305035
Business news for the stock market
UniDevice AG: UniDevice AG announces admission to the stock market segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange
Berlin (pta035/05.03.2018/17:20) - Berlin, 05.03.2018 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3, WKN: A11QLU) announces that the management of the Munich Stock Exchange has approved the application for admission of the company's shares in the trading segment m:access within the unofficial regulated market of the Munich Stock Exchange. It will be listed on 6 March 2018. The sub-segment m:access is the SME segment of the over-the-counter market segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, which prescribes additional post-admission obligations for the listed companies and thus ensures greater transparency.
(Ende)
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
