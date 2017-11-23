0 Produkte € 0,00

UniDevice AG gibt Einbeziehung in das Börsensegment m:access der Börse München bekannt
Vorläufiges Ergebnis 2017

Mo, 05.03.2018 17:20
UniDevice AG: UniDevice AG announces admission to the stock market segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange

Berlin (pta035/05.03.2018/17:20) - Berlin, 05.03.2018 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3, WKN: A11QLU) announces that the management of the Munich Stock Exchange has approved the application for admission of the company's shares in the trading segment m:access within the unofficial regulated market of the Munich Stock Exchange. It will be listed on 6 March 2018. The sub-segment m:access is the SME segment of the over-the-counter market segment of the Munich Stock Exchange, which prescribes additional post-admission obligations for the listed companies and thus ensures greater transparency.

Aussender: UniDevice AG
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Christian Pahl
Tel.: +49 30 555 725 78
E-Mail:
Website: www.unidevice.de
ISIN(s): DE000A11QLU3 (share)
Börsen: m:access in Munich
UniDevice AG
   
