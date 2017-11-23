ADHOC

Berlin (pta010/02.01.2018/12:10) - In 2017, UniDevice achieved growth of 70% and consolidated sales of EUR 228.8 million (previous year: EUR 134.8 million). Profit growth is also around 70%. The turnover of 23.7 million Euro in the month of December 2017 indicates an annual turnover of more than 280 million Euro for the year 2018. "UniDevice achieved the best score in the company's history in 2017. The turnover rate from December 2017 makes us confident for further growth in 2018, " stated Dr. Christian Pahl, CEO of UniDevice.

