Mi, 18.07.2018 07:00

Hochdorf (pta008/18.07.2018/07:00) - Michel Burla, Managing Director of the Cereals & Ingredients Division of the HOCHDORF Group and a member of the group's senior management team has decided to pursue a change of career. For this reason the Board of Directors and leadership team regret to announce that he will be leaving the HOCHDORF Group at the end of December 2018.

Michel Burla took over as head of the group's Cereals & Ingredients division on 1 February 2013. Drawing on his experience and great commitment, he was highly influential in working with his team to successfully develop the international division into a company producing healthy foods, based on cereals, fruits and vegetables.

Michel Burla is leaving the company at the end of December of his own volition to take on a new challenge outside the HOCHDORF Group. The Board of Directors and senior management team regret Michel Burla's departure and would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his many years of service and the valuable contribution he has made and to wish him every success in his new career.

Michel Burla will continue fully in his role as Managing Director of the Cereals & Ingredients Division until the end of December to ensure a smooth business transition.

