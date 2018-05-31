0 Produkte € 0,00

The Notes issue
Issue of EUR 50 million bonds

F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.: 2017 Financial statements

Montecchio Maggiore (pta019/13.07.2018/15:40) - Press release
2017 financial statements F.I.S. approved

Montecchio Maggiore, 10th May 2018
The shareholders' meeting of F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici Spa, an Italian company specialized in the production of chemical products for the pharmaceutical industry, issuer the bond called "Euro 50,000,000.00 Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due 6 October 2024" ISIN Code: IT0005283616 admitted to listing on the third market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, on May 8, 2018 approved the Financial Statements at December 31, 2017.
The table below provides a summary of the main data contained in the Annual Report, which is provided in millions of euros.
Revenues from sales and services 527,0
Ebitda (Gross Operating Margin) 90,2
Net income for the year 35,0
Net equity 189,8
Net financial position 226,9

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the distribution of dividends totaling 13 euros per share, for a total amount of 26 million euros.
The press release is available on the website www.fisvi.com

(Ende)

Aussender: F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.
Viale Milano 26
36075 Montecchio Maggiore
Italien
Ansprechpartner: Fabio Dalla Stella
Tel.: +39 0444 708011
E-Mail:
Website: www.fisvi.com
ISIN(s): IT0005283616 (bond)
Börsen: third market in Vienna
F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.
   
