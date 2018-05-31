|
pta20180713019
Business news for the stock market
F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.: 2017 Financial statements
Montecchio Maggiore (pta019/13.07.2018/15:40) -
Press release
Montecchio Maggiore, 10th May 2018
The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the distribution of dividends totaling 13 euros per share, for a total amount of 26 million euros.
(Ende)
