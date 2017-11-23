pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
Mi, 24.01.2018 17:19
pta20180124022
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.: The Notes issue
Montecchio Maggiore (pta022/24.01.2018/17:19) - Today F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A. (the "Company" or "FIS") issued notes for an aggregate principal amount of Euro 50 million due in 2028, pursuant to art. 2410 and subsequent of the Italian Civil Code (the "Notes"). The Notes have been subscribed by Pricoa, an affiliate of The Prudential Insurance Company of America.
