Issue of EUR 50 million bonds

Mi, 24.01.2018 17:19
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pressefach Pressefach

F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.: The Notes issue

Montecchio Maggiore (pta022/24.01.2018/17:19) - Today F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A. (the "Company" or "FIS") issued notes for an aggregate principal amount of Euro 50 million due in 2028, pursuant to art. 2410 and subsequent of the Italian Civil Code (the "Notes"). The Notes have been subscribed by Pricoa, an affiliate of The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

(Ende)

Aussender: F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.
Viale Milano 26
36075 Montecchio Maggiore
Italien
Ansprechpartner: Fabio Dalla Stella
Tel.: +39 0444 708011
E-Mail:
Website: www.fisvi.com
ISIN(s): IT0005283616 (bond)
Börsen: third market in Vienna
F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.
   
