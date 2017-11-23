ADHOC

Mi, 24.01.2018 17:19

F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.: The Notes issue

Montecchio Maggiore (pta022/24.01.2018/17:19) - Today F.I.S. Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A. (the "Company" or "FIS") issued notes for an aggregate principal amount of Euro 50 million due in 2028, pursuant to art. 2410 and subsequent of the Italian Civil Code (the "Notes"). The Notes have been subscribed by Pricoa, an affiliate of The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

(Ende)