Mo, 09.07.2018 07:00

GUB Investment Trust GmbH & Co. KGaA: Result of the exchange offer of 1 June 2018, prior to the dissolution of the parent company of the GUB Investment Trust

Obersulm, 9 July 2018 (pta005/09.07.2018/07:00) - Ad hoc disclosure

Issuer: GUB Investment Trust GmbH & Co. KGaA

ISIN: DE000A0AYXP8 Ticker: GWG

July 9, 2018

Result of the exchange offer of 1 June 2018, prior to the dissolution of the parent company of the GUB Investment Trust

On 1. June 2018, the parent company of GUB Investment Trust, GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen (The GUB Private Equity Fund), issued an exchange offer to its shareholders. As the Bidder, the parent company has offered its own shareholders the distribution of approximately 15 million shares (78%) of the GUB Investment Trust in the run-up to their impending dissolution.

Shareholder meeting resolves on dissolution of the parent company:

On 16 July 2018 the shareholder meeting of GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen has been called. The major shareholders have announced that they will vote for the dissolution of the company. So that the parent company of GUB Investment Trust will be dissolved. The distribution of shares of the GUB Investment Trust (ISIN: DE000A0AYXP8) to its shareholders is planned earliest in Q4, 2019.

Result of the Exchange Offer:

The Exchange Offer of 1 June 2018 is finished and the transfer of the Exchange Share Class (ISIN: DE000A0AYXP8) was commissioned on 5 July 2018 to the accepted Shareholders. The custodian banks will distribute 489,900 shares of the GUB Investment Trust. The transfer of the shares will take place on Monday, 9 July 2018. That means that GUB Investment Trust will have new shareholders in the amount of 489,900 shares. The exchange was carried out in the ratio of 31:20.

As a result, 31 shares of GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen, which the shareholders registered for exchange, were granted into 20 shares of GUB Investment Trust out of the assets of GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen.

The aim of this Exchange Offer is to improve the tradability and thus the fungibility for the shareholders. In addition, the expansion of the free float and the tradability of the GUB Investment Trust share are improving.

The free float in the share of the GUB Investment Trust increased after the completion of the exchange offer from less than 22% to approx. 25%.

GUB Investment Trust has 19,620,000 outstanding shares.

Further timetable:

GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen as the current parent company of GUB Investment Trust has called its shareholder meeting on 16 July 2018, proposing the dissolution of GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen.

Major shareholders have already informed that they agree with the dissolving of GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen.

More than 14 million shares as payout

It is intended that at the end of the dissolving of the GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen, the remaining shares of the GUB Investment Trust will be distributed as non-cash payments to the shareholders. Due to legal blocking periods, this non-cash payout will be considered to distribute earliest expected in 4th quarter of 2019. As part of the non-cash payout, up to 14.8 million shares of the GUB Investment Trust will be distributed to the shareholders until the subsequently expiring of GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen.

50% free float after liquidation of the main shareholder

The free float of the GUB Investment Trust is expected to increase to more than 50% of the outstanding shares of 19,620,000 after the dissolution and final distribution of the assets of GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen.

