Fr, 29.06.2018 07:00

Peach Property Group AG: First Peach Point opened as a flagship store for tenants in Oberhausen

Zürich (pta009/29.06.2018/07:00) - The residential real estate company Peach Property Group today opened its first flagship store for tenants in Oberhausen with a celebration for its tenants. Located directly in the pedestrian precinct in the town centre, the new "Peach Point" with around 150 square meters at Marktstrasse 157 will not only be a central point of contact for all rental and management questions, but will also be a place where tenants can meet. The new Peach Point is open daily (Monday to Friday) from 9am to 5pm, and offers end-to-end advice on all tenant issues as well as a central location for all of Peach's tenants to relax while in town or work, enjoy joint events and it also enables direct dialogue between Peach and its tenants. The listed Peach Property Group has its German headquarters in Cologne and owns around 8,400 apartments in Germany, of which more than 1,000 are located in Oberhausen. It is using this unique offering for its tenants to position itself as a sustainable partner for everything to do with residential accommodation, while at the same time offering exclusive service.

The extensive offering in the Peach Point stands out not least when it comes to its community aspect. This includes the possibility to work on an hourly basis free of charge at state-of-the-art iMac workstations with use of the Internet and printers, mobile phone charging stations as well as a workshop with tools and equipment for hire. Regular DIY workshops will be held at the Peach Point, for example on how to lay laminated flooring, paint walls properly or add plants to the balcony; in addition, events and discussions on current topics are also planned. Extensive advice will be offered as well as end-to-end information on the Peach Property Group's rental apartments, the construction materials used and options for individual fittings in the apartments. The Peach Point's entry area invites visitors to enjoy its comfortable living-room atmosphere and spend some time and read some of the comprehensive literature on residential issues. DIY ideas that can be tried out at the workbenches in the Peach Point round off the offering for existing and future tenants. Kids will also enjoy spending some time there in the play corner.

The members of Peach Property Group's Managing Board will be joining the celebrations for the opening of the first Peach Point, to which all of the Peach Property Group's tenants in Oberhausen have been invited. The celebrations include an exciting program for young and old, with free burgers from the "Peach on Tour" food truck, a tombola with one month's rent as the first prize, rental specials and activities (including a magician) for children.

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Peach Property Group's CEO, commented: "Our focus is on our tenants and their needs - and now we are demonstrating that with our first Peach Point in Oberhausen's town centre. This is a totally new way of communicating with tenants, with an innovative offering. What is more, we also plan to contact new potential tenants in the shop, and convince them of our offering. We will open additional Peach Points in our largest locations in the future, and we are convinced that this will make our company more approachable for our tenants - thus making it easier for them to experience our brand and what it stands for."

Contacts:

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Marcel Kucher, Chief Financial Officer

+41 44 485 50 00 | investors@peachproperty.com

edicto GmbH, Axel Mühlhaus, Peggy Kropmanns

+49 (0)69 90 55 05 52 | amuehlhaus@edicto.de

About Peach Property Group AG

Peach Property Group is a property investor and developer focused on investments in Germany and Switzerland. The Group stands for long time experience, competence and quality. Innovative solutions for modern housing needs, strong partnerships and a wide value chain complete the profile of the Group. The portfolio consists of an increasing number of high yield investment properties, typically in B-cities in close reach to metropolitan areas. In addition, the Group develops properties for its own portfolio or for the sale as condominium. Developments for sale focus on A-locations and encompass attractive architecture and high level furnishing for an international clientele. The business activities of the Group cover the entire value chain, from property acquisition and site selection to active asset management and finally to the sale or lease of properties.

Peach Property Group AG is headquartered in Zurich and has its German Group headquarters in Cologne. Peach Property Group AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366). Its Board of Directors consists of Reto Garzetti (President), Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati and Kurt Hardt.

For more information, see http://peachproperty.com

