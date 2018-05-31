0 Produkte € 0,00

98.252

 Abonnenten |

164.251

Meldungen |

64.482

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

PRESSETERMINE
Messe Luzern
22.06.2018 00:00
Werkschau Design & Kunst 2018
Thalia Wien
22.06.2018 00:00
Ingrid Brodnig: "Lügen im Netz"

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: Regen
19°
Innsbruck: Regenschauer
18°
Linz: Gewitter
17°
Wien: stark bewölkt
18°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Fr, 22.06.2018 11:00
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180622015
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Pressefach Pressefach

Erste Group Bank AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta015/22.06.2018/11:00) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
20.06.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.21 0.20 4.41 429,800,000
Position of previous notification 3,99 0,49 4,49

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000652011 0 18,095,434 0.00 4.21
Total: 18,095,434 4.21

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Securities Lent N/A N/A 612,003 0.14
Total: 612,003 0.14

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
CFD N/A N/A Cash 233,529 0.05
Total: 233,529 0.05

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.
2 Trident Merger, LLC 1
3 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 2
4 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1
5 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 4
6 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5
7 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 6
8 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 7
9 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 8
10 BlackRock Fund Advisors 8
11 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 5
12 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 11
13 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 5
14 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 13
15 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 14
16 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 15
17 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 15
18 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 17
19 BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited 22
20 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 19
21 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 20
22 BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l. 17
23 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 14
24 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 23
25 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 14
26 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 25
27 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 26
28 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 27
29 BlackRock Group Limited 14
30 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 29
31 BlackRock Asset Management UK Limited 29
32 BlackRock International Limited 29
33 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 29
34 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 29
35 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 34

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information
The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.

(Ende)

Aussender: Erste Group Bank AG
Am Belvedere 1
1100 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Thomas Sommerauer / Gerald Krames
Tel.: +43 (0)5 0100 - 17326
E-Mail:
Website: www.erstegroup.com
ISIN(s): AT0000652011 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
Weitere Handelsplätze: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Prague Stock Exchange
Erste Group Bank AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018