Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Fr, 22.06.2018 11:00
Vienna (pta015/22.06.2018/11:00) -
Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer:
Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Wien, Austria
2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
20.06.2018
6. Total positions
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|4.21
|0.20
|4.41
|429,800,000
|Position of previous notification
|3,99
|0,49
|4,49
|
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
7.a. Voting rights attached to shares
|ISIN code
|absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|AT0000652011
|0
|18,095,434
|0.00
|4.21
|Total:
|
|18,095,434
|
|4.21
7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Voting Rights Absolute
|Voting Rights in %
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|612,003
|0.14
|
|
|Total:
|612,003
|0.14
7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /Cash Settlement
|Voting Rights Absolute
|Voting Rights in %
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|233,529
|0.05
|
|
|
|Total:
|233,529
|0.05
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|Trident Merger, LLC
|1
|
|
|
|3
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|2
|
|
|
|4
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|1
|
|
|
|5
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|4
|
|
|
|6
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|5
|
|
|
|7
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|6
|
|
|
|8
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|7
|
|
|
|9
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|8
|
|
|
|10
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|8
|
|
|
|11
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|5
|
|
|
|12
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|11
|
|
|
|13
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|5
|
|
|
|14
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|13
|
|
|
|15
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|14
|
|
|
|16
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|15
|
|
|
|17
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|15
|
|
|
|18
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|17
|
|
|
|19
|BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited
|22
|
|
|
|20
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|19
|
|
|
|21
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|20
|
|
|
|22
|BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l.
|17
|
|
|
|23
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|14
|
|
|
|24
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|23
|
|
|
|25
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|14
|
|
|
|26
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|25
|
|
|
|27
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|26
|
|
|
|28
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|27
|
|
|
|29
|BlackRock Group Limited
|14
|
|
|
|30
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|29
|
|
|
|31
|BlackRock Asset Management UK Limited
|29
|
|
|
|32
|BlackRock International Limited
|29
|
|
|
|33
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|29
|
|
|
|34
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|29
|
|
|
|35
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|34
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Additional Information
The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.
(Ende)