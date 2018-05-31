ADHOC

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

Erste Group Bank AG: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta015/22.06.2018/11:00) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

20.06.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.21 0.20 4.41 429,800,000 Position of previous notification 3,99 0,49 4,49

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000652011 0 18,095,434 0.00 4.21 Total: 18,095,434 4.21

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Securities Lent N/A N/A 612,003 0.14 Total: 612,003 0.14

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % CFD N/A N/A Cash 233,529 0.05 Total: 233,529 0.05

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 Trident Merger, LLC 1 3 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 2 4 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1 5 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 4 6 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5 7 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 6 8 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 7 9 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 8 10 BlackRock Fund Advisors 8 11 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 5 12 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 11 13 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 5 14 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 13 15 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 14 16 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 15 17 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 15 18 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 17 19 BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited 22 20 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 19 21 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 20 22 BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l. 17 23 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 14 24 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 23 25 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 14 26 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 25 27 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 26 28 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 27 29 BlackRock Group Limited 14 30 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 29 31 BlackRock Asset Management UK Limited 29 32 BlackRock International Limited 29 33 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 29 34 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 29 35 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 34

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.

