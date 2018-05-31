0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Framework programme for transactions in own shares - transfer to employees and/or to Erste-Employee-Foundation
Rahmenprogramm für Transaktionen eigener Aktien - Übertragung an Mitarbeiter u/o an Erste-Mitarbeiter-Privatstiftung

IR Nachrichten
07.06.2018 15:44
La Victoria Projekt Update
Eloro Resources Ltd.
07.06.2018 15:11
Upco International Inc. gibt den Abschluss der ersten Tranche der Finanzierung bekannt
Upco International Inc.
07.06.2018 14:13
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG
Erste Group Bank

Do, 07.06.2018 14:13
pta20180607029
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Pressefach Pressefach

Erste Group Bank: Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Vienna (pta029/07.06.2018/14:13) - Release of Announcement according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
Erste Group Bank, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
05.06.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4.08 0.33 4.41 429,800,000
Position of previous notification 3,99 0,34 4.33

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000652011 0 17,552,295 0.00 4.08
Total: 17,552,295 4.08

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Securities Lent n/a n/a 1,333,293 0.31
Total: 1,333,293 0.31

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /Cash Settlement Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
CFD n/a n/a Cash 79,057 0.02
Total: 79,057 0.02

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.
2 Trident Merger, LLC 1
3 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 2
4 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1
5 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 4
6 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5
7 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 6
8 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 7
9 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 8
10 BlackRock Fund Advisors 8
11 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 5
12 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 11
13 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 5
14 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 13
15 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 14
16 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 15
17 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 15
18 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 17
19 BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited 22
20 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 19
21 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 20
22 BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l. 17
23 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 14
24 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 23
25 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 14
26 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 25
27 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 26
28 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 27
29 BlackRock Group Limited 14
30 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 29
31 BlackRock Asset Management UK Limited 29
32 BlackRock International Limited 29
33 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 29
34 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 29
35 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 34

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Additional Information
Voting rights attached to shares going above 4%

(Ende)

Aussender: Erste Group Bank
Am Belvedere 1
1100 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Thomas Sommerauer/ Simone Pilz
Tel.: +43 (0)5 0100 - 17326
E-Mail:
Website: www.erstegroup.com
ISIN(s): AT0000652011 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
Weitere Handelsplätze: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Prague Stock Exchange
Erste Group Bank
   
