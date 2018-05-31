0 Produkte € 0,00

Beabsichtigte Veränderungen im Vorstand der Design Hotels AG

Di, 12.06.2018 17:05
Design Hotels AG: Dividend Announcement

Berlin, June 12, 2018 (pta025/12.06.2018/17:05) - The 20th General Shareholders Meeting of Design Hotels AG approved on June 12, 2018 to use the net profit shown in the financial statement of the financial year 2017 in the amount of EUR 1.310.596,90 as follows:

1. Payment of a dividend of Euro 0.10 per no-par-value share carrying dividend rights (8,972,072 no-par-value shares) Euro 897,207.20

2. Allocation to other revenue reserves Euro 0,00

3. Profit carried forward Euro 413.389,70

The dividend per share will generally be paid as of June 15, 2018 with a deduction of 25 % withholding tax and 5,5 % solidary surcharges (altogether 26,375 %) and if applicable church tax through the Clearstream Banking AG through the custodial banks of the shareholders.

The deduction of the withholding tax and the solidary surcharges and if applicable the church tax does not apply to shareholders who submitted to their bank a non-assessment certificate of their competent local tax office. In such case the tax credit will be credited by the paying bank. The same applies fully or partially to shareholders with unrestricted tax liability, who have issued an exemption order to their bank provided that the exemption volume stipulated has not yet been exhausted.

The retained withholding tax and the solidary surcharges can be reduced upon request and according to existing double taxation agreements between the Federal Republic of Germany and the respective country for shareholders with unrestricted tax liability

(Ende)

Aussender: Design Hotels AG
Stralauer Allee 2c
10245 Berlin
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Sascha Wolff, Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 30 8849400-14
E-Mail:
Website: www.designhotels.com
ISIN(s): DE0005141006 (share)
Börsen: open market (free market) in Frankfurt, m:access in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
Design Hotels AG
   
