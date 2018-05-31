Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

ADHOC

Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG

Planegg (pta037/08.06.2018/19:40) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:

Medigene AG, Lochhamer Straße 11, 82152 Planegg, Germany

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: QVT Associates GP LLC

City and country of registered office: Dover, Delaware, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

QVT Family Office Fund LP

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

25.05.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 4.81 0.00 4.81 22,313,732 Previous notification 9,84 0,0 9,84

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DEOOOA1X3WOO 0 1,072,879 0.00 4.81 Total: 1,072,879 4.81

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity



Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher QVT Associates GP LLC QVT Family Office Onshore LP QVT Family Office Fund LP 3.36 QVT Fund IV LP

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

Please be advised that the voting rights which are held by QVT Family Office Fund LP (formerly known as QVT Fund V LP) are not attributed to QVT Offshore Ltd. anymore (see previous notification of QVT Offshore Ltd. published on 18 December 2017).

