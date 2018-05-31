0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

08.06.2018 19:40
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Medigene AG
08.06.2018 19:35
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Medigene AG
08.06.2018 18:15
Jahresabschluss GJ 2017/18
NEW VALUE AG

Fr, 08.06.2018 19:35
Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Medigene AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Planegg (pta035/08.06.2018/19:35) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:
Medigene AG, Lochhamer Straße 11, 82152 Planegg, Germany

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: QVT Financial GP LLC
City and country of registered office: Dover, Delaware, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
QVT Family Office Fund LP

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
25.05.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 4.81 0.00 4.81 22,313,732
Previous notification 9,84 9,84

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1X3W00 0 1,072,879 0.00 4.81
Total: 1,072,879 4.81

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher
QVT Financial GP LLC
QVT Financial LP 4.81

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)

Aussender: Medigene AG
Lochhamer Straße 11
82152 Planegg
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Medigene PR/IR
Tel.: +49 89 2000 33 3301
E-Mail:
Website: www.medigene.de
ISIN(s): DE000A1X3W00 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Medigene AG
   
