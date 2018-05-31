ADHOC

PORR AG: PORR enters into negotiations on the acquisition of ALPINE BAU CZ a.s.

Vienna (pta025/06.06.2018/18:25) - With the shareholders of ALPINE BAU CZ a.s., a generally agreement was reached on the acquisition of the traditional Czech company by PORR AG. The Management Board of PORR AG therefore decided today to enter into negotiations on the structuring of the transaction and on the content of the contracts to be concluded, including the determination of the price, with the aim of the entire acquisition of ALPINE BAU CZ a.s.

Amongst others, ALPINE BAU CZ a.s. holds stakes in several strategically important asphalt mixing plants, achieved a production output of around EUR 100 million in 2017 and currently employs around 500 staff. The company operates in the Czech Republic and Slovakia in civil engineering underground. The focus is on both the traditional project business and the business area in road construction.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities.

For further questions please contact:

Sandra C. Bauer, Head of Corporate Communications

PORR AG

T. +43 (0)50 626-3338

E-Mail: sandra.bauer@porr.at

