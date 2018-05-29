ADHOC

PORR AG: Publication pursuant to sec 2 of the Publication Regulation (Veröffentlichungsverordnung)

Vienna (pta038/29.05.2018/16:30) - Revocation of the authorisation of the Management Board to acquire treasury shares together with the new authorisation of the Management Board to acquire treasury shares

The 138th ordinary shareholders' meeting of PORR AG, 1100 Wien, Absberggasse 47, on 29 May 2018 passed the following resolution to item 7 of the agenda:

The authorisation of the Management Board resolved in the General Meeting on 24 May 2016 to acquire shares in the Company pursuant to § 65 para 1 No.4 and No.8 as well as para 1a and para 1b AktG is revoked and replaced by the following new authorisation:

The General Meeting authorises the Management Board for a period of 30 months from the date of the resolution pursuant to § 65 para 1 No.4 and No.8, para 1a and para 1b AktG, to acquire shares in the Company up to the statutory limit of 10%, also repeatedly, considering shares in the Company previously acquired. The consideration per share must not be lower than EUR 1 and must not exceed the average of the unweighted closing price on the ten stock exchange trading days preceding an acquisition by more than 10%. Any acquisition may be carried out via the stock exchange or a public offer or other beneficial means permitted by law, including over the counter or by means of a negotiated purchase from individual shareholders intending to sell their shares and with exclusion of the proportional right of offer by shareholders. Furthermore, the Management Board is authorised to determine the conditions of any acquisition. This authorisation may be performed in full or in part in one or several tranches and for one or several purposes by the Company, a subsidiary pursuant to § 189a UGB or by third parties for the account of the Company. Trading in own shares as the purpose of the acquisition is excluded.

