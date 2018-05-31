ADHOC

Fr, 01.06.2018 12:00

Lisbon/Paris/Zurich (pta015/01.06.2018/12:00) - Gentlemen's Equity S.A., a listed holding company based in Portugal (ISIN: PTGVE1AE0009), has closed the increase of its share capital by 600,000 euros to Eur 3,699,909.00, as agreed at its Extraordinary General Meeting of September 26, 2017. A total of 12 million new shares were subscribed for Eur 0.08 (8 cents) (nominal value = Eur 0.05). http://www.gentlemensequity.com

With the capital increase, a first step was taken to enable the company to further develop its divisions E-Commerce, Sports & Entertainment, Energy & Environment and Luxury Brands. Specifically, new acquisitions are in preparation within the next months.

About Gentlemen's Equity S.A.

Gentlemen's Equity SA is a multinational investment holding company based in Lisbon, listed on the Paris and ENX exchanges (ISIN: PTGVE1AE0009). The company participates in international companies in the areas of e-commerce, energy & environment, sports & entertainment as well as in the luxury sector. The investment focus is on companies that operate innovate, sustainably and lucratively or face a promising market. http://www.gentlemensequity.com

