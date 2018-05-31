0 Produkte € 0,00

98.239

 Abonnenten |

163.714

Meldungen |

64.159

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Kapitalerhöhung von Gentlemen's Equity abgeschlossen
Scalino relocates main production to Serbia
Scalino verlegt Spielzeugproduktion nach Serbien

PRESSETERMINE
Harrl
01.06.2018 00:00
Diane Bingel: "Fabel (-hafte) Börse - Eine Erzählung"
Akademiegebäude am Gendarmenmarkt, Leibniz-Saal
01.06.2018 00:00
"EUROPA - UNSERE GESCHICHTE"
TOSTMANNs Bandlkramerey Café und Museum
01.06.2018 00:00
Marie-Theres Arnbom präsentiert "Die Villen vom Attersee"

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten
01.06.2018 12:00
Kapitalerhöhung von Gentlemen's Equity abgeschlossen
Gentlemen's Equity S.A.
01.06.2018 11:00
Deutscher Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS (WKN A1W5T2) hat NZWL-Anleihen getauscht
KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG
01.06.2018 09:30
Ergebnisse Hauptversammlung
blockescence plc

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: Gewitter
28°
Innsbruck: Gewitter
25°
Linz: stark bewölkt
26°
Wien: Gewitter
28°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Fr, 01.06.2018 12:00
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180601015
Business news for the stock market
Pressefach Pressefach

Gentlemen's Equity S.A.: Capital increase completed by Gentlemen's Equity

12 million fresh shares issued

Lisbon/Paris/Zurich (pta015/01.06.2018/12:00) - Gentlemen's Equity S.A., a listed holding company based in Portugal (ISIN: PTGVE1AE0009), has closed the increase of its share capital by 600,000 euros to Eur 3,699,909.00, as agreed at its Extraordinary General Meeting of September 26, 2017. A total of 12 million new shares were subscribed for Eur 0.08 (8 cents) (nominal value = Eur 0.05). http://www.gentlemensequity.com

With the capital increase, a first step was taken to enable the company to further develop its divisions E-Commerce, Sports & Entertainment, Energy & Environment and Luxury Brands. Specifically, new acquisitions are in preparation within the next months.

About Gentlemen's Equity S.A.

Gentlemen's Equity SA is a multinational investment holding company based in Lisbon, listed on the Paris and ENX exchanges (ISIN: PTGVE1AE0009). The company participates in international companies in the areas of e-commerce, energy & environment, sports & entertainment as well as in the luxury sector. The investment focus is on companies that operate innovate, sustainably and lucratively or face a promising market. http://www.gentlemensequity.com

Contact
Gentleman's Equity S.A.
Rua Odette de Saint Maurice, Lot 3
1200-844 Lisbon
Phone +351 214 682 470

Representative Office Switzerland
Nikola Trajanov, Chairman of the Board
email: info@gentlemensequity.com
Phone +41 (0) 41 712 33 33

(Ende)

Aussender: Gentlemen's Equity S.A.
Rua Odette de Saint Maurice, Lote 3
1200-844 Lisboa
Portugal
Ansprechpartner: Nikola Trajanov
Tel.: +351 214 682 470
E-Mail:
Website: www.gentlemensequity.com
ISIN(s): PTGVE1AE0009 (share)
Börsen: -
Weitere Handelsplätze: Paris, ENX
Gentlemen's Equity S.A.
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018