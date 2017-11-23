|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Konferenzsaal Presseclub Concordia
27.02.2018 00:00
27.02.2018 00:00
27.02.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
27.02.2018 14:00
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Di, 27.02.2018 11:15
pta20180227018
Business news for the stock market
Gentlemen's Equity S.A.: Scalino relocates main production to Serbia
Higher production volumes and lower costs at the new site
Zurich (pta018/27.02.2018/11:15) - The growth plans of Swiss wooden toys producer Scalino are given the green light. In order to meet greater demand and new requirements, the company is relocating the entire production site to Serbia. In this way, the wooden toy expert is responding primarily to the increased demand for products resulting from the expansion of markets in Asia. In addition, there are other synergy effects.
New markets in Europe and Asia
Up to now, Scalino's premium wooden toys have primarily been successful in Japan; over there, these toy systems, which encourage three-dimensional thinking, now have cult status. The intention is to continue this success now in Europe and other parts of Asia. As a consequence of the focus on new markets, the company has experienced increased demand which exceeds the hitherto existing production capacity. By relocating to Serbia, the company is establishing a solid base for higher manufacturing output.
Managing Director Nikola Trajanov explains the importance of the new sites for the growth of the company: "I am expecting annual percentage growth in double digits in the coming years". In addition, the Swiss producers are working on expanding their existing range of products. The planned new products that are intended to further stimulate sales can be produced at the new sites.
Low production costs promise rapid growth
The relocation to Serbia is attractive to Scalino not only because of the higher capacity over there. This step will also cut production costs, which is helpful for rapid growth. Compared to current expenditure, significant savings can be expected in this area.
Distribution to new countries is possible
The third benefit is the access to new countries with their lucrative markets, which will become possible from Serbia. Nikola Trajanov summarises the positive effect of the relocation: "With the decision to relocate the entire production site to Serbia we have not only optimised our processes, but also laid the foundations for sales into other countries."
No departure into the unknown
It was not just a random decision to move the production site to Serbia. The company had already been active in the country through Scalino Toys d.o.o., the associated supplier. The positive experience at the Vranje and Bujanovac sites was also instrumental in convincing the Management Board to expand the company's commitment in Serbia.
Swiss quality assurance as a guarantee of value
Wooden toys are fundamentally already a product in the high-price segment. In addition, the Swiss quality of the items offered by Scalino contributes to the fact that the goods achieve high end prices in Japan and the other markets. For this reason, Scalino also emphasises this important sales argument for its products from the new Serbian site. That means: Swiss quality assurance is guaranteed.
About Scalino Wooden Toys Products & Gentlemen's Equity S.A.
Contact:
Representative Office Switzerland
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising