Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Ordensklinikum Linz Elisabethinen, Eingangshalle A-Bau
29.03.2018 00:00
Mobile geriatrische Remobilisation
Verkehrshaus Luzern
29.03.2018 00:00
11. BDO Steuertag

IR Nachrichten
28.03.2018 21:00
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Dr. Hönle AG
28.03.2018 21:00
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Dr. Hönle AG
28.03.2018 20:15
Net Asset Value
SCI AG

Mi, 28.03.2018 21:00
Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Dr. Hönle AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Gräfelfing/München (pta028/28.03.2018/21:00) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:
Dr. Hönle AG, Lochhamer Schlag 1, 82166 Gräfelfing/München, Germany

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Taaleritehdas Arvo Rein Osake
City and country of registered office: Helsinki, Finland

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
26.03.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.892 0.00 2.892 5,512,930
Previous notification 3,327 n/a n/a

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005157101 159,437 0 2.892 0.00
Total: 159,437 2.892

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)

Aussender: Dr. Hönle AG
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing/München
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Peter Weinert
Tel.: +49 89 85608-173
E-Mail:
Website: www.hoenle.de
ISIN(s): DE0005157101 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Dr. Hönle AG
   
