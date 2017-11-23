|
KTM Industries AG: Delisting offer to the shareholders of Pankl Racing Systems AG concluded successfully
Wels (pta037/27.03.2018/19:10) -
* Offer accepted for 39,273 shares
Delisting offer to the shareholders of Pankl Racing Systems AG
The offer price amounted to EUR 42.18 cum dividend 2017 per Pankl-share. The offer document was published on 2 February 2018 in accordance with § 11 para 1a Austrian Takeover Act. The acceptance period started on 2 February 2018 and ended on 23 March 2018 (5:00 pm - Vienna time) (the "Acceptance Period").
Result of the delisting offer
KTM Industries holds 98.22 % of the share capital
Payment of the offer price to the shareholders of Pankl Racing Systems AG
Last trading day of Pankl-shares
(Ende)
