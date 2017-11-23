Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Wels (pta033/21.03.2018/18:00) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Stefan Pierer, Member of the Management Board of KTM Industries AG and managing director of Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH as well as beneficial owner of Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH

b) Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name KTM Industries AG

b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89

4 Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share

Identification code AT0000820659

b) Nature of the transaction Gratuitous allocation to KTM Industries AG (pursuant to § 65 para 1 no 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (AktG))

c) Price(s) Volume(s)

0 EUR 2 Stück

d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume

0 EUR 2 Stück

e) Date of the transaction 21.03.2018 UTC+1