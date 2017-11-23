0 Produkte € 0,00

98.302

 Abonnenten |

162.043

Meldungen |

63.192

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR
Yearly financial report according to article 124 BörseG
Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 BörseG

PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: stark bewölkt
Innsbruck: Schneefall
Linz: stark bewölkt
Wien: wolkig
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Mi, 21.03.2018 18:00
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180321033
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Pressefach Pressefach

KTM Industries AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Wels (pta033/21.03.2018/18:00) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Stefan Pierer, Member of the Management Board of KTM Industries AG and managing director of Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH as well as beneficial owner of Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name KTM Industries AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share
Identification code AT0000820659
b) Nature of the transaction Gratuitous allocation to KTM Industries AG (pursuant to § 65 para 1 no 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (AktG))
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 2 Stück
d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 2 Stück
e) Date of the transaction 21.03.2018 UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

(Ende)

Aussender: KTM Industries AG
Edisonstraße 1
4600 Wels
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 7242 69402
E-Mail:
Website: www.ktm-industries.com
ISIN(s): AT0000500913 (bond), AT0000820659 (share), AT0000A0WQ66 (bond), AT0000A1MBL8 (bond)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna; open market (free market) in Frankfurt
KTM Industries AG
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018